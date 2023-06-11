Football: Messi in Beijing unleashes the imagination of scammers – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BEIJING, JUNE 11 – The presence of Lionel Messi in Beijing – in the Chinese capital for a friendly that Argentina will play on Thursday against Australia – has unleashed the imagination of scammers ready for anything, police say.



The latter, in particular, warned against a widely circulated advertisement promising an evening with Messi for 300,000 yuan (39,000 euros). Among the more suspicious offers that have appeared online are passes for “inside” the stadium for 5,000 yuan (650 euros) and a “tailor-made VIP package” which includes an autographed shirt, front row seats and a photo with Messi for the price of over 8,000 yuan (1,040 euros).



This fraudulent advertisement is even bolder: for 50 million yuan (6.5 million euros), Messi will appear in your company’s live stream to promote your product.



Messi, who arrived in Beijing yesterday, will lead the world champions against the Socceroos at the newly refurbished 68,000-seat Beijing Workers’ Stadium. Tickets for the match, costing up to 4,800 yuan (620 euros), sold out very quickly. Dozens of buyers, on the Taobao online shopping platform, are now offering them for up to 18,000 yuan (2,350 euros), although it is mandatory to present a payment document and an identity document to access the stadium. (HANDLE).

