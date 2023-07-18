Football player Enstochov and Tiraspolu advanced to the 2nd preliminary round of the Champions League

Moment from the rescue eriff Tiraspol – Konstanta | photo: Profimedia.cz
Enstochov scored all the goals in the second half in the Estonian capital. Zwoliski scored two goals, Papanikolau added the rest.
Tiraspol, which did not stop at Plzeň in the 3rd preliminary round a year ago, was given the lead by Talal. The match reached extra time, in which the Moldovan team added two goals. In the second phase, they will face Maccabi Haifa. the defending Israeli champion beat the Maltese team Hamrun at home 2:1, won the second leg 4:0.
Algiris Vilnius beat North Macedonian Strugy 2:1 after a goalless streak. Defender of the Lithuanian title at one time in the 2nd preliminary round against Galatasaray from Istanbul.
the Dutch champion Hcken defeated the Welsh team The New Saints at his stadium 2:0, won 3:1 at home. BATE Borisov is also in the lead. After a 1:1 draw, the Blorusk team beat Partizani Tirana 2:0 at home today.
1. pedkolo 18. 7. 2023 20:00
Gly:
71. Malkevi
90+12. morning
Gly:
Assemblies:
Kudravec Jimoh, Bane, Chadarkevi, Neajev Greicho (85. Islamovi), Boarov /C/, Gromyko Koncevoj (90+2. Vasilevi), Antilevskij (83. Podstrelov), Malkevi (90+2. esuk).
Assemblies:
Qirko Hadroj, Sota, Saliou, Atanaskoski Murataj /C/, Mehmeti (76. Bilalli), Rrapaj (85. Keko) Da Silva (76. Maguette), Mba (85. Mensah), Cara (76. Grezda).
Nhradnci:
Drgaov Martynov, Volkov, Orekevi.
Nhradnci:
Hoxha Zekolli, Selmani, Preka, Buxhelaj.
lut cards:
lut cards:
34. Atanaskoski, 68. Murataj
Referee: Clancy McGeachie, Bell (SCO)
1. pedkolo 18. 7. 2023 20:00
Gly:
27. Bilbia
94. To
Gly:
74. Grigorjan
90+1. Grigorjan
105+3. Maximenko
Assemblies:
Mari orluka, Seni, Barii, Marin (80. Memija) Stani (61. Zlomisli), anaija (75. Koulj), Ivani ue (61. Sablji), Bilbija /C/ (91. Ki), Tiinovi (80. Hrvanovi ).
Assemblies:
Melichov Margarjan /C/, Cymbaljuk, Pilojan (68. Maximenko), Antwi (81. Melkonjan) Zotko (108. Ghazarjan), Ferreira, Salou (68. zbiliz) Sabua (46. Dikija) Mogilevec (60. Teixeira), Grigorjan .
Nhradnci:
Sold Rami, Mii, Prskalo.
Nhradnci:
Abakumov Aghasarjan, Ghazarjan, Barry, Mirzojan, Poljakov.
lut cards:
90+4. Ferreira, 105+1. Mary
lut cards:
55. Salou, 70. Margarjan, 120. Mirzojan
Referee: Kjærsgaard Dahl, Shooter (DEN)
1. pedkolo 18. 7. 2023 17:00
Gly:
76. Ibrahim
Gly:
78. Candy
84. Neziri (owner)
Assemblies:
Kjosevski Neziri, Radi, Krivanjeva (81. Kocoski) Maliki (85. Kasami), Bojku, Shabani, Zguro Radeski, Mazrekaj Ibraimi (85. Jarovi)
Assemblies:
Gertmons Paveli, Hnid, Vucur, Bopesu Gorobsov, Kendy (90.+3 Jaruseviius) Karaima (46. Buff), Antal (60. Fofana), Golubick (87. Verbick) Oyewusi
Nhradnci:
Kitanovski, H. Tairi, Jahja, F. Tairi, Mirseloski, Idrizi, Ukpa, Maleski, Kaba
Nhradnci:
Kaukolovas, Kazlauskas, Mami, Mikoliūnas, Janson, Duka, Milikovi, Vilhjlmsson
lut cards:
54. Krivanjeva, 87. Kasami
lut cards:
Rozhod: England Betts, Robathan (ENG)
1. pedkolo 18. 7. 2023 21:15
Gly:
16. SvanÞrsson
57. Gunnlaugsson
Gly:
65. Burke
Assemblies:
A. Einarsson Gunnlaugsson /C/, Muminovi, Margeirsson, Yeoman (89. Aðalsteinsson) Sigurðarson (81, Ingvarsson), Sigurjnsson, V. Einarsson SvanÞrsson (81. Hlynsson), Steindrsson (89. Orrason), Eyjlfsson
Assemblies:
Pohls Hoare, Lopes, Cleary Finn /C/ (86. Grace), Towell (70. Greene), O ́Neill, Poom (70. Watts), Kavanagh Burke (78. Kenny), Gaffney
Nhradnci:
Bragason Lðvksson, Þorsteinsson, Arnarsson, Gunnarsson, Olsen, Stefnsson
Nhradnci:
Mannus Power, Cruise, Noonan, Razi
lut cards:
75. V. Einarsson
lut cards:
Judge: Ladebck Cullum, Yng (SWE)
1. pedkolo 18. 7. 2023 20:00
Gly:
Gly:
19. Sadiq
90+1. Sonko
Assemblies:
Roberts Pask (73. Baker), Astles, Marriott (C), Davies Smith, Routledge (37. D. Williams), Clark (65. Holden) Daniels, Brobbell, J. Williams (73. Cielewicz).
Assemblies:
Abrahamsson Fridriksson, Uchenna, Hovland, Lund Rygaard, Sa. Gustafson (C), Si. Gustafson (44. Dahbo) Sadiq (80. Kamara), Trpcevski (62. Totland), Sana (62. Sonko).
Nhradnci:
Thompson, Edwards McManus, Redmond, Hudson, Canavan, Dafydd, Kirkman.
Nhradnci:
Brattberg, Banozic Hammar, Sandberg, Hodzic, Uddens, Layouni, Jansson.
lut cards:
18. J. Williams, 45+4. Davies
lut cards:
45+4. Sadiq
Judge: Bel Pataki, Tomas (CRO)
1. pedkolo 18. 7. 2023 19:00
Gly:
69. uranov
84. Pierrot
Gly:
32. Mbong
Assemblies:
Nitzan Kandil (60. Hazza), Seck, Dahan, Cornud Refaelov (60. Chery), Naor (46. Mohamed), Dbir Hagag (46. Sundgren), Uranov (74. Pierot), Saba
Assemblies:
Marchetti Borg (89. Bili), Marcelina, Bjelii Mbong (78. Corbalan), da Silva (64. Paintsil), Pra, Nenov (46. Sundays), Camenzuli Robert (78. Christ), Djuranovi
Nhradnci:
Goldberg, Pierrot, Zargari, Podgoreanu, David, Chalaili, Keouf, Gershon
Nhradnci:
Xerri, Montebello, Zerafa, Debono, Santos, Attard
lut cards:
66. Shuranov
lut cards:
59. Pra, 66. Marchetti
Judge: Pajac Radi, Novosel (CRO)
1. pedkolo 18. 7. 2023 19:00
Gly:
45+1. Talal
99. Waiter
105+1. Ademo
Gly:
Assemblies:
Koval Bueno (103. Tovar), Talal (120. Mendes), Kyabou (113. Ngah), Fernandes (69. Ademo), Badolo (69. Ademo), Luvannor (103. Paiva), Mbekeli (113. Djibo)
Assemblies:
Aioani Borza, Boli (58. Larie), M. Popescu, Kiki (83. Srbu) Artean, Nedelcu (79. Borgnino), Grameni Mazilu (88. Carnat), Alibec (113. Vn), Ferreira (58. Bluț)
Nhradnci:
Stristari, Forov, Dijinari, Boan, Pașcenco
Nhradnci:
Buzbuchi, Queirs, Marins, Sali, N. Popescu
lut cards:
95. Mbekeli, 101. Good
lut cards:
43. Diseases, 101. Alibec
Rozhod: Nogueira Almeida, Teixeira Narciso (POR)