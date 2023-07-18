Home » Football player Enstochov and Tiraspolu advanced to the 2nd preliminary round of the Champions League
Football player Enstochov and Tiraspolu advanced to the 2nd preliminary round of the Champions League

Football player Enstochov and Tiraspolu advanced to the 2nd preliminary round of the Champions League

Moment from the rescue eriff Tiraspol – Konstanta | photo: Profimedia.cz

Enstochov scored all the goals in the second half in the Estonian capital. Zwoliski scored two goals, Papanikolau added the rest.

Tiraspol, which did not stop at Plzeň in the 3rd preliminary round a year ago, was given the lead by Talal. The match reached extra time, in which the Moldovan team added two goals. In the second phase, they will face Maccabi Haifa. the defending Israeli champion beat the Maltese team Hamrun at home 2:1, won the second leg 4:0.

Algiris Vilnius beat North Macedonian Strugy 2:1 after a goalless streak. Defender of the Lithuanian title at one time in the 2nd preliminary round against Galatasaray from Istanbul.

the Dutch champion Hcken defeated the Welsh team The New Saints at his stadium 2:0, won 3:1 at home. BATE Borisov is also in the lead. After a 1:1 draw, the Blorusk team beat Partizani Tirana 2:0 at home today.

League champion (football)

1. pedkolo 18. 7. 2023 20:00

Gly:
71. Malkevi
90+12. morning

Gly:

Assemblies:
Kudravec Jimoh, Bane, Chadarkevi, Neajev Greicho (85. Islamovi), Boarov /C/, Gromyko Koncevoj (90+2. Vasilevi), Antilevskij (83. Podstrelov), Malkevi (90+2. esuk).

Assemblies:
Qirko Hadroj, Sota, Saliou, Atanaskoski Murataj /C/, Mehmeti (76. Bilalli), Rrapaj (85. Keko) Da Silva (76. Maguette), Mba (85. Mensah), Cara (76. Grezda).

Nhradnci:
Drgaov Martynov, Volkov, Orekevi.

Nhradnci:
Hoxha Zekolli, Selmani, Preka, Buxhelaj.

lut cards:

lut cards:
34. Atanaskoski, 68. Murataj

Referee: Clancy McGeachie, Bell (SCO)

League champion (football)

1. pedkolo 18. 7. 2023 20:00

Gly:
27. Bilbia
94. To

Gly:
74. Grigorjan
90+1. Grigorjan
105+3. Maximenko

Assemblies:
Mari orluka, Seni, Barii, Marin (80. Memija) Stani (61. Zlomisli), anaija (75. Koulj), Ivani ue (61. Sablji), Bilbija /C/ (91. Ki), Tiinovi (80. Hrvanovi ).

Assemblies:
Melichov Margarjan /C/, Cymbaljuk, Pilojan (68. Maximenko), Antwi (81. Melkonjan) Zotko (108. Ghazarjan), Ferreira, Salou (68. zbiliz) Sabua (46. Dikija) Mogilevec (60. Teixeira), Grigorjan .

Nhradnci:
Sold Rami, Mii, Prskalo.

Nhradnci:
Abakumov Aghasarjan, Ghazarjan, Barry, Mirzojan, Poljakov.

lut cards:
90+4. Ferreira, 105+1. Mary

lut cards:
55. Salou, 70. Margarjan, 120. Mirzojan

Referee: Kjærsgaard Dahl, Shooter (DEN)

League champion (football)

1. pedkolo 18. 7. 2023 17:00

Gly:
76. Ibrahim

Gly:
78. Candy
84. Neziri (owner)

Assemblies:
Kjosevski Neziri, Radi, Krivanjeva (81. Kocoski) Maliki (85. Kasami), Bojku, Shabani, Zguro Radeski, Mazrekaj Ibraimi (85. Jarovi)

Assemblies:
Gertmons Paveli, Hnid, Vucur, Bopesu Gorobsov, Kendy (90.+3 Jaruseviius) Karaima (46. Buff), Antal (60. Fofana), Golubick (87. Verbick) Oyewusi

Nhradnci:
Kitanovski, H. Tairi, Jahja, F. Tairi, Mirseloski, Idrizi, Ukpa, Maleski, Kaba

Nhradnci:
Kaukolovas, Kazlauskas, Mami, Mikoliūnas, Janson, Duka, Milikovi, Vilhjlmsson

lut cards:
54. Krivanjeva, 87. Kasami

lut cards:

Rozhod: England Betts, Robathan (ENG)

League champion (football)

1. pedkolo 18. 7. 2023 21:15

Gly:
16. SvanÞrsson
57. Gunnlaugsson

Gly:
65. Burke

Assemblies:
A. Einarsson Gunnlaugsson /C/, Muminovi, Margeirsson, Yeoman (89. Aðalsteinsson) Sigurðarson (81, Ingvarsson), Sigurjnsson, V. Einarsson SvanÞrsson (81. Hlynsson), Steindrsson (89. Orrason), Eyjlfsson

Assemblies:
Pohls Hoare, Lopes, Cleary Finn /C/ (86. Grace), Towell (70. Greene), O ́Neill, Poom (70. Watts), Kavanagh Burke (78. Kenny), Gaffney

Nhradnci:
Bragason Lðvksson, Þorsteinsson, Arnarsson, Gunnarsson, Olsen, Stefnsson

Nhradnci:
Mannus Power, Cruise, Noonan, Razi

lut cards:
75. V. Einarsson

lut cards:

Judge: Ladebck Cullum, Yng (SWE)

League champion (football)

1. pedkolo 18. 7. 2023 20:00

Gly:

Gly:
19. Sadiq
90+1. Sonko

Assemblies:
Roberts Pask (73. Baker), Astles, Marriott (C), Davies Smith, Routledge (37. D. Williams), Clark (65. Holden) Daniels, Brobbell, J. Williams (73. Cielewicz).

Assemblies:
Abrahamsson Fridriksson, Uchenna, Hovland, Lund Rygaard, Sa. Gustafson (C), Si. Gustafson (44. Dahbo) Sadiq (80. Kamara), Trpcevski (62. Totland), Sana (62. Sonko).

Nhradnci:
Thompson, Edwards McManus, Redmond, Hudson, Canavan, Dafydd, Kirkman.

Nhradnci:
Brattberg, Banozic Hammar, Sandberg, Hodzic, Uddens, Layouni, Jansson.

lut cards:
18. J. Williams, 45+4. Davies

lut cards:
45+4. Sadiq

Judge: Bel Pataki, Tomas (CRO)

League champion (football)

1. pedkolo 18. 7. 2023 19:00

Gly:
69. uranov
84. Pierrot

Gly:
32. Mbong

Assemblies:
Nitzan Kandil (60. Hazza), Seck, Dahan, Cornud Refaelov (60. Chery), Naor (46. Mohamed), Dbir Hagag (46. Sundgren), Uranov (74. Pierot), Saba

Assemblies:
Marchetti Borg (89. Bili), Marcelina, Bjelii Mbong (78. Corbalan), da Silva (64. Paintsil), Pra, Nenov (46. Sundays), Camenzuli Robert (78. Christ), Djuranovi

Nhradnci:
Goldberg, Pierrot, Zargari, Podgoreanu, David, Chalaili, Keouf, Gershon

Nhradnci:
Xerri, Montebello, Zerafa, Debono, Santos, Attard

lut cards:
66. Shuranov

lut cards:
59. Pra, 66. Marchetti

Judge: Pajac Radi, Novosel (CRO)

League champion (football)

1. pedkolo 18. 7. 2023 19:00

Gly:
45+1. Talal
99. Waiter
105+1. Ademo

Gly:

Assemblies:
Koval Bueno (103. Tovar), Talal (120. Mendes), Kyabou (113. Ngah), Fernandes (69. Ademo), Badolo (69. Ademo), Luvannor (103. Paiva), Mbekeli (113. Djibo)

Assemblies:
Aioani Borza, Boli (58. Larie), M. Popescu, Kiki (83. Srbu) Artean, Nedelcu (79. Borgnino), Grameni Mazilu (88. Carnat), Alibec (113. Vn), Ferreira (58. Bluț)

Nhradnci:
Stristari, Forov, Dijinari, Boan, Pașcenco

Nhradnci:
Buzbuchi, Queirs, Marins, Sali, N. Popescu

lut cards:
95. Mbekeli, 101. Good

lut cards:
43. Diseases, 101. Alibec

Rozhod: Nogueira Almeida, Teixeira Narciso (POR)

