Eaglets fly home, while Italian hasn’t won away from home since April. Odds, predictions and scorers of the twelfth day of Serie A.

Spezia and Fiorentina compete on the twelfth day of the Serie A championship. The Ligurians have only scored points at home this season, while the Tuscans have not won away from the win against Napoli last April. A single point divides the two teams, with Italian hoping for a change of pace in the league after passing the round in Europe.

The tip: X2 + Goals — Fiorentina wants to forget the knockout against Inter, which arrived at the last second. But the external tradition – since last April – has not yet led to a success in the league. It is advisable to cover yourself with a double chance: the X2 + Goal combo is offered at 1.95 on Sisal Matchpoint, 2.05 on Snai and 2.10 on Goldbet.

Statistics and precedents — In the previous four in Serie A, Fiorentina have won three. There is only one draw in the first overall match between the two teams on 18 October 2020, when it ended 2-2. In both away games in Liguria, in the home of the eagles, the viola scored exactly two goals. The home performance of Gotti’s men is quite positive, in contrast to what is happening away: La Spezia (together with Bochum) is one of the two teams of the major European leagues to have collected all the points of the season within friendly walls. See also Atp Cup, Berrettini surrenders to De Minaur: Australia draw

The point about odds — Fiorentina are favorites on paper for bookies. The Viola, strong from the passage of the round in the Conference League, are given at 1.85 on Sisal Matchpoint, at 1.87 on PlanetWin365 and at 1.90 on Novibet. The second tie between the two teams in Serie A occurs at 3.50 on Goldbet, 3.60 on Bet365 and 3.65 on Snai. For the first La Spezia win against the Tuscans, the odds are slightly higher: the 1 mark is given at 4.30 on Leovegas and Better, at 4.33 on Betfair.

The markers — The most likely scorer responds to the name of Luka Jovic. The two goals against Basaksehir confirmed the Serbian striker’s excellent month of October. There is, however, still some small friction with the lily audience. A goal from him against Spezia pays 3 times the stakes, followed by his teammate, Arthur Cabral, given at 3.25 despite a title that is anything but certain. Then he follows Ikonè at 4.00. In the Ligurian home, Nzola is proposed at 4.00, while Daniele Verde has a great desire to return to scoring – the first of the season – after complicated months: the former Roma is played at 4.50.

Probable formations — Italian still has some doubts about the center forward, but Jovic is the favorite after the European double against Cabral. In La Spezia, the big news could be represented by Verde, who hopes to get back a shirt as a starter after numerous physical problems: Agudelo is playing for the place on the trocar. See also Complicated schedule, Udinese must avoid traps

SPICE (4-2-3-1): Dragowski; North, Anpadu, Kiwior, Nikolaou; Ekdal, Bourabia; Holm, Green, Iron; Nzola.

FIORENTINA (4-3-3): Terracciano; Dodo, Milenkovic, M. Quarta, Biraghi; Bonaventure, Amrabat, Mandragora; Ikoné, Jovic, Kouame.