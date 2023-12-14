Football: Ranieri, ‘Napoli are finding themselves with Mazzarri’ – Football

Cagliari goes to Naples on Saturday.





For Claudio Ranieri, he challenges as a former player in a place that has remained in his heart: “A wonderful city, with incredible fans – said the Cagliari coach in the press conference the day before -. I had a great time and I still have many friends. I can only speak well of Naples and the Neapolitans.”





Mazzarri, however, is also a former Cagliari player, as a player and as a coach: “I’m happy for him – said Ranieri – he returned to a city where he had done very well. With him Napoli is rediscovering the old way of playing It’s no coincidence that they are Italian champions, Napoli is a strong team with great champions. Even those who are out are added starters.”





A team to fear: “I fear their formation, they recognize each other, they smell each other, they know how to find those combinations at a thousand miles per hour. And they have strong and decisive players who can resolve the match at any moment. It’s clear that to face a opponent like that we will have to have a great match.”





Maybe like the one thirty-odd years ago with newly promoted Cagliari who went on to win in Naples. With Ranieri on the rossoblù bench: “Of course I remember it, even in that match Napoli had the scudetto on their shirt. Let’s hope it turns out well.” But Ranieri aims above all not to repeat the mistakes of the match against Sassuolo: “Each match has its own story – concluded the Sardinian coach – but that match must invite us to get into the game straight away. We must be more concentrated in the first minutes” .



