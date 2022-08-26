Original title: Former Naples coach: Ronaldo only scored for himself, Spalletti did not want to lead the problem to home

Live it on August 27th. Former Naples coach Agostinelli accepted an interview with the media. Talking about the rumors between his old club and Ronaldo, Agostinelli expressed his views.

Agostinelli said: “I want to hear what Spalletti thinks about Ronaldo. After building a competitive team, will he bring in Ronaldo and cause problems? Some players do We are entering a period of decline, maybe Cristiano Ronaldo can still score goals, but he scores only for himself, so why bring the problem to his own home?”

“Spalletti already has many options on the front line. If Cristiano Ronaldo comes to Naples, he will not be the main force. I am sure that Spalletti does not want him.”

“If you have 100 million euros, you need to sign a player as soon as possible, whoever he is, and then you manage the team in a fixed way, but you can’t sign Ronaldo.”

