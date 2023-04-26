Home » Formula 1: Blackout union threatens Monte Carlo Grand Prix
Formula 1: Blackout union threatens Monte Carlo Grand Prix

Union wants to paralyze Monaco Grand Prix

Formula 1: yachts, champagne and fast cars - without electricity there will be no electricity at the Grand Prix in Monte Carlo on the last weekend in May

The Monaco Grand Prix is ​​the highlight of the Formula 1 racing calendar. At the end of May, the pilots are supposed to race through Monte Carlo. The race is in jeopardy because a union has announced a spectacular protest against pension reforms in France, declaring “100 Days of Rage”.

EEmmanuel Macron wants to take stock on the national holiday. After months of protests against the controversial pension reform, France’s President, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, has called for proposals on working conditions, security, education and health issues. “We must be able to take stock on July 14,” said Macron, referring to the French national holiday. “Ahead of us are 100 days of appeasement, unity, ambition and action for France.”

Things are likely to remain restless in France until the national holiday. A French union of workers in the energy sector has announced “a hundred days of anger” and plans to disrupt major events in France in the coming weeks in response to the decision to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. The campaign has the motto: “In May you can do whatever you want.” It also affects Formula 1.

“Retirement in France is as emotionally charged as nuclear power in Germany”

Violent protests against Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform have erupted again in France. “It’s the endgame between president and people,” says Klaus Geiger, head of WELT foreign policy. He also explains why the difference to Germany is not that big.

Source: WELT/Fanny Fee Werther

The Monaco Grand Prix takes place in Monte Carlo on the last weekend in May. The most glamorous race on the Formula 1 calendar is in jeopardy due to protests. “The Cannes Film Festival, the Monaco Grand Prix, the Rolland-Garros tennis tournament and the Avignon Art Festival could all take place in the dark. We’re not giving up,” says a statement from the Federation Nationale des Mines et de l’Energie.

In 2022 there was a power failure in Monaco

The race in Monaco starts at 2 p.m. Even so, if there is a blackout, it’s likely to end in chaos. Without electricity there will be no timekeeping, no TV pictures and no start lights. During last year’s race in Monte Carlo, there was a brief power failure.

The consequences were serious, the starting system and the digital displays at the side of the track no longer worked. The launch had to be postponed until power was restored.

See also  World Athletics tightens restrictions on gender dysplasia and transgender athletes

