by admin
Pole position for Max Verstappen. According to Charles Leclerc, twenty-one thousandths slower than the world champion. Third position for Carlos Sainz, fourth Lewis Hamilton. Accident at the last corner for Sergio Perez’s other Red Bull.

Q3 STARTED – Max Verstappen is the first to hit the track

POINT Q2 – Sainz the fastest, then Russel and Verstappen. Fourth time for Charles Leclerc

Excluded from Q3: Gasly, Ocon, Alonso, Zhou, Albon

Q2 RESTART – The session was interrupted due to the presence of a smoke bomb on the track.

POINT Q1 – Max Verstappen the fastest, then Hamilton and Tsunoda. Very high rhythms. Fourth time for Leclerc and 14th for Sainz.

Excluded from Q2: Bottas, Magnussen, Ricciardo, Vettel, Latifi.

GET STARTED qualifications at 15.00

Charles Leclerc was the fastest in the third free practice session of the Dutch Formula 1 Grand Prix. The Monegasque Ferrari finished with a time of 1: 11.632, ahead of George Russel’s Mercedes by 66 thousandths and 339 thousandths of a second. Max Verstappen’s Red Bull. Fourth time for Carlos Sainz on the other Red (+0.339) ahead of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes, 524 thousandths behind.

