Formula 1 is still falling in TV ratings. Ferrari’s results don’t help but there’s more

The interest around the Formula 1, at least in Italy, is decreasing more and more. They certainly don’t help the results of the Ferrari in recent years, that’s true. Since 2007 the Scuderia from Maranello hasn’t won a drivers’ championship but it’s also true that in the 90s when the red still didn’t get great results – the drivers’ championship hadn’t been around since 1979 – there was no lack of interest around the Circus in our country .

Winning in those years were Williams and McLaren, while Ferrari was only a supporting actor if not an extrafor years he did not win a single Grand Prixand yet, even if the others won and dominated, Formula 1 resonated very loudly on TV and in the newspapers. Even the less passionate knew the feats of Senna and Prost, Piquet and Mansell and loved Alboreto even if he never achieved significant results with the red 27.

There is a lot of talk about the Ferrari psychodrama of the last few Grands Prix but it would be much more correct, and appropriate, to talk about it psychodrama of the newspapers, of the TV media in general, which seek to bring the public closer with effective titles, of arouse some interest around the red four-wheeled national team. All it takes is a glint, a flash of light, an already minimally interesting performance by Ferrari, and bombastic headlines arrive, pompous articles, shouts in the commentary in the hope that the public will get closer.

The hope that we will go back to buying specialized magazines, clicking on too many sites that talk about Formula 1 or buying pay-per-view subscription packages. Unfortunately, it doesn’t work like that! The constant shouting “wolf wolf” does more harm than good. The public also feels teased, perhaps falling for it the first few times but then stops following the calls of the usual “sirens”, the usual shouts on TV, the usual headlines from “Stampa Igienica”.

More balanced, more objective judgments would probably be needed. The Formula 1 public is demanding, prepared, competent and recognizes those who try to “entitle” or praise non-existent performances for the sole purpose of creating expectation, illusions and false hopes. If Formula 1 is in crisis in Italy, it is not only the responsibility of a Ferrari that does not win but of those who cannot tell the Formula 1 show on TV or on paper.

On the other hand, I understand that anyone who occupies certain prestigious positions in sports reporting will certainly never make a self-criticism in this sense, will never say that if the public moves away, perhaps the responsibility is also theirs. There is however a hope, the one that by dint of making the public move away from Formula 1, at a certain point, they will feel the marginalized and leave them and maybe someone will intervene saying: that’s enough!

