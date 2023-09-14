Mexican Soccer Crisis: The Need for Change in Team Ownership, According to David Faitelson

Mexico’s soccer team is facing a crisis both on and off the field, according to David Faitelson of ESPN Deportes Digital. Faitelson believes that the issues with Aztec football will only be resolved when team owners change their ways. Juan Carlos ‘La Bomba’ Rodríguez, accompanied by filmmaker Gabriel Retes, is on a tour calling for change, which they’ve dubbed the #MoleTour. However, recent performances by the team have not been impressive. They drew 2-2 against Australia and 3-3 against Uzbekistan, both matches played at home.

Mexican National Team coach Jaime Lozano expressed his frustration in a press conference in Atlanta. He stated that the team lacked skill and intensity, leading to the goals conceded. Lozano defended his team selection, but after former coach Tuca Ferretti admitted that players were imposed on him in the past, Lozano could face further questioning. The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) is now seeking an advisor for Lozano to provide guidance and balance.

Meanwhile, Mexican fans are starting to open their eyes to the team’s underwhelming performances. Attendance at recent matches has been below expectations, with tickets being given away by the team’s sponsors. This is a concern for the sponsors and television stations, as they may be required to compensate organizers if ticket sales are below 80% of the stadium’s capacity.

In addition to the team’s on-field struggles, there have been issues with the players’ behavior. In Atlanta, the players delayed their presence at the post-match mixed zone by nearly an hour and a half because they were having dinner. This disrespected the Mexican media, who eventually left in frustration. It seems that players have more power and influence over decisions than the FMF or sponsor executives.

Going forward, it remains to be seen how the team will address these issues and improve their performances. Coach Lozano has implemented a post-match recovery meal plan for the players, but the timing and excessive duration of these meals have been criticized. Additionally, there have been instances of player rebellion in the past, further highlighting the need for change within the team’s management and leadership.

However, the power dynamics within Mexican soccer, influenced by factors such as multi-owners and the FMF’s management, present challenges in implementing meaningful reforms. Juan Carlos Rodríguez, known as ‘La Bomba,’ has helped bring attention to the issues within the Liga MX by organizing matches independently, without consulting the team owners. This move has further demonstrated the lack of control the FMF and team owners have over the sport.

In conclusion, the Mexican soccer team is facing a crisis that extends beyond their on-field performances. Issues such as team selection, player behavior, and power dynamics within the sport’s governing bodies are contributing to this crisis. It remains to be seen how these issues will be resolved and whether meaningful change can be achieved to improve the team’s fortunes.

