Formula 1: Verstappen becomes the sole entertainer

Starting from ninth place on the grid, the world champion plowed through the field in Miami and single-handedly put on the show the US fans had been waiting for. With his commanding victory and an extra point for the fastest lap, the Dutchman made it clear who is the boss in the team and ultimately also in the entire paddock.

This was also reflected in the international press. “The Miami Grand Prix wiped away all questions as to whether the Dutch superstar is in a class of his own in the sport,” wrote the Miami Herald. The “Gazzetta dello Sport” saw Verstappen as a “Martian” and a “science fiction-like” catch-up race by the 25-year-old. “Max Verstappen ridiculed the whole ensemble by winning the race in an impressive way,” said the French sports newspaper “L’Equipe”. “You can’t step him,” the British “Sun” allowed itself a little play on words.

Verstappen triumphs in Miami Dutchman Max Verstappen was able to extend his lead in the World Championship at the Miami Grand Prix in the USA. Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez finished second.

Perez conducts research into the causes

Perez, who smelled the dawn after his successes in Baku, also had to take note of this. The Mexican proved to be a fair loser, but the 33-year-old’s disappointment could be seen and heard. “The performance he showed today was unattainable for me,” said Perez. “Now I have to understand why that was the case.” After his successful Baku weekend, he was six points behind the leader. After his third Grand Prix victory in the fifth race, Verstappen now has 14 points more than his stable rival.

IMAGO/Nordphoto/Bratic



“All in all, Max was simply stronger than me,” emphasized Perez, who mainly had problems with the tyres. He had started on the mediums, Verstappen had put on the harder tires and thus made the better choice. “The tire was better than expected,” emphasized the winner and when asked if he felt unbeatable this time, he replied: “I always feel unbeatable, but sometimes others have a good day, come close to you and can you challenge.” On Sunday in Miami nobody could do that, not even Perez.

World Cup duel currently not in sight

But the Mexican has already had two victories this season, meaning that all five races so far have gone to Red Bull – four of which have included a double win. To top it off, Perez also won the Baku sprint. The racing team had never had such a World Championship start before. This dominance is reminiscent of that of Mercedes seven years ago with 19 wins from 21 races. It was the season with the bitter title fight between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg, from which the German emerged as world champion – and a few days later announced his retirement.

IMAGO/HochZwei



Such a gripping duel between world championship leader Verstappen and Perez currently seems illusory. The two only drive on an equal footing when Verstappen has a bad day – either through their own fault, technical problems or, like a week ago in Baku, when a safety car phase played into Perez’s cards.

“Where are the others?”

And the other teams can’t even have a say in that. Red Bull team boss Christian Horner is already thinking about what could be going on with the competition. “We wonder where the others are.”

Ferrari and Mercedes were outperformed in the Drivers’ Championship by Spanish veteran Fernando Alonso, who finished on the podium for the fourth time this season, and in the Constructors’ Championship by his team Aston Martin. However, Horner is certain that there will be more resistance from the traditional teams as the season progresses. Until then you have to get as much lead as possible. Verstappen and Perez can rely on the Red Bull’s racing speed. “I think this advantage is pretty big at the moment,” said Verstappen.

Formel-1-Grand-Prix in Miami