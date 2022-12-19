Home Sports France, Macron: “I believed it. Deschamps? I asked him to stay”
Sports

The French president in Doha: “We have done something extraordinary. I told Mbappé that he is still very young and that we are all proud of what they have done”

He took the field to console everyone, starting with a very disappointed Mbappé. The president of France Emmanuel Macron cannot be happy, but he still tries to look at the good things that have been seen in this painful defeat against Argentina: “It’s extraordinary what Kylian has done, but also the rest of the team. I have believed immensely. We had also performed a second miracle and we had the match point”.

The future

Speaking to RMC and BFMTV, he confessed: “What did I tell Mbappé? He’s a great player but he’s young, I told him he’s only 23. He was top scorer in this World Cup, won one and played another today final. I was as sad as he was but I told him he made us very proud and in the end we lost a football match, that’s sport.” And on coach Deschamps’ future: “Of course I asked him to continue, I want him to stay”.

December 18, 2022 (change December 18, 2022 | 22:07)

