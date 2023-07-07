Frattesi signs for Inter. Milan deflects on Reijnders Kim greets Napoli. Atalanta unleashed

Davide FRATTESI is an Inter player. The midfielder of the national team and now ex of Sassuolo has signed with the nerazzurri who have overcome the competition of Milan, Rome and Juventus. Five-year contract, until 30 June 2028, for the player who has already undergone his first medical checks in the late afternoon at Coni to complete them tomorrow morning. The Rossoneri cousins ​​​​are looking for redemption and would have identified in Tijjani REIJNDERS dell’Az Alkmaar the right profile for Stefano Pioli’s midfield.

The announcement of the signing of the talented midfielder was given by the managing director of the neroverde club Giovanni Carnevali as he left the headquarters of the Milanese company: “We are happy, it was not an easy negotiation also because there were several companies interested – explained Carnevali – I think that with l’Inter ended in the best possible way both for us and for the player because he had already expressed a preference for the Nerazzurri. Frattesi is a young Italian, he has different characteristics from other midfielders. I am convinced that they have made an excellent signing, he is a great talent. “The Nerazzurri also have extended the contracts of Hakan CALHANOGLU and Alessandro BASTONI.

Meanwhile the Paris Saint Germain he announced with a press release the signing of Milan ŠKRINIAR for the Parisian team over the next 5 years, until June 30, 2028. “I am delighted to be part of this wonderful club – the first words of the Slovak – PSG is one of the strongest teams in the world, with world-class players and fans fantastic”.

Samuele MULATTIERI goes to SassuoloUnder 21 striker and protagonist with 12 goals and 4 assists in Frosinone’s promotion to Serie A but owned by Inter”. more than 8 million Carnevali, on the other hand, does not appear optimistic about the transfer of Domenico BERARDI to Lazio: “I saw Lotito two days ago, if there’s any communication I hope he’ll let me know directly and not through the newspapers”, he says, referring to the words of the Biancocelesti president who believed the 30 million euro valuation for the forward was too high. Skipped the ransom of Luca PELLEGRINI from Juve, Lazio are evaluating Milos KERKEZ, a Hungarian born in 2004 from Az Alkmaar.

Il Naples records KIM’s farewell: medical visits in Munich between today and tomorrow for the Korean. The Italian champions bet Giorgio SCALVINI of Atalanta e Max KILMAN del Wolverhampton. Atalanta is very active: they took Mitchell BAKKER from Bayer Leverkusen for 10 million, and could shortly make official the Bosnian Sead KOLASINAC who has just released himself from Olympique Marseille. Milan – said by Reijnders – should formalize the striker Luka ROMERO, a free transfer but born in 2004 out of Lazio; while he insists on Christian PULISIC dal Chelsea.

The Rome will collect 30% of the sale of Frattesi: a nest egg that can be reinvested on the market. You also look at the attack. Backfire for Alvaro MORATAwhile the name of the Porto forward appears, Mahdi TAREM. The Juventus is waiting to have the official status of his participation in the European Cups to understand whether or not to thin out the squad: having fewer commitments, there would be fewer opportunities for rotation for the many young players. Among these is Fabio MIRETTI, disputed by Salernitana and the newly promoted Genoa.

The Fiorentina is still looking for the replacement for the Moroccan Sofyan AMRABAT who, however, has not yet received offers unlike his teammate Arthur CABRAL: Al-Hilal’s Saudis like the Brazilian. The Monza the defender confirmed Armando IZZO, last year on loan from Turin. The grenades lined up for Ben KONE’prolific striker of Frosinone in B. Salernitana is seriously thinking about Danilo D’AMBROSIO: the full-back born in 1988 out of Inter grew up in the club’s youth academy and would therefore appear on the list as a “product from the nursery”. The Cagliari hopes not to lose Nahitan NANDEZ. In Lecce, the moves of the ds Pantaleo Corvino are awaited, who has already made the point with the neo-coach Robert D’AVERSA.