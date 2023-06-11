French Open: Novak Djokovic celebrates historic record triumph

Novak Djokovic crowned himself the most successful tennis player in history in the final of the French Open: By beating the Norwegian Casper Ruud he won the 23rd Grand Slam title of his career, leaving Rafael Nadal behind. The Spaniard congratulates immediately.

In the moment of great triumph, when it is actually done, Novak Djokovic sinks to the floor of the Philippe Chatrier Court, stretches his arms out and enjoys the cheers of the crowd. The spectators have risen from their seats and celebrate him frenetically. Because this victory is historic: Djokovic not only defeated the Norwegian Casper Ruud 7: 6 (7: 1), 6: 3, 7: 5 in the Paris final and won the French Open for the third time in his career, but also himself set the sole record for Grand Slam titles in men’s tennis. “It’s an incredible feeling,” he later said with the trophy in hand

Before the final of the classic clay court in Paris, the 36-year-old Serb was still tied with Rafael Nadal in the all-time list of the best, both had collected 22 Grand Slam titles. Now Djokovic has passed the Spaniard with triumph number 23. And he congratulated just a few seconds later on Twitter. “Congratulations on this great achievement @DjokerNole,” Nadal wrote. “23 is a number that would have been unthinkable a few years ago, and you nailed it! Enjoy it with your family and the team!”

Down with happiness: Novak Djokovic Which: REUTERS

And Djokovic broke two more records this Sunday: He is now the oldest winner in the long history of the French Open and replaces Nadal, who was also 36 in his 14th Paris victory last year. This year the Spaniard missed out injured. In addition, Djokovic has now become the first man to win every Grand Slam tournament three times and regains the top position in the world rankings from Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic and Alcaraz, 16 years his junior, had a close duel in the semifinals of the French Open, after the 1-1 set equalization more than two hours had passed. But then the Spaniard was plagued by cramps. In the end, Djokovic won the tennis drama in four sets – and now also the final. For him it will be his 388th week as the world number one – he already has that record.