Garcia, Alcaraz, Djokovic: the challenges of drawing lots at Roland-Garros

Garcia under threat of a big quarter-final

In the men’s draw, Novak Djokovic (seeded n° 3) will know before 3 p.m. whether he falls in the half of the table of his successor to the throne, Carlos Alcaraz (n° 1), or in that of Daniil Medvedev ( No. 2), just victorious in Rome, but perhaps less worrying on earth for the Serb. Holger Rune (6th) will surely hope that he will not be promised in the third round Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (34th), who picked him up recently at the Masters 1000 in Madrid after a fight lasting more than three hours, while that Stefanos Tsitsipas (5th) will prefer not to see, in his quarter, Taylor Fritz (9th), who had played him easily in Monte-Carlo.