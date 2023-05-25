Garcia, Alcaraz, Djokovic: the challenges of drawing lots at Roland-Garros

It’s always a moment that carries its share of exclamations and a few moments of amazement. When the names are going to appear in cascade, along the ramifications, at the beginning of the afternoon, in the garden of the greenhouses of Auteuil, a few meters from the court Simonne-Mathieu, there will necessarily be exciting reunions, tense shocks , fratricidal duels. And also a road, which will take shape more or less straight, for the main contenders for the titles.
Garcia under threat of a big quarter-final
In the men’s draw, Novak Djokovic (seeded n° 3) will know before 3 p.m. whether he falls in the half of the table of his successor to the throne, Carlos Alcaraz (n° 1), or in that of Daniil Medvedev ( No. 2), just victorious in Rome, but perhaps less worrying on earth for the Serb. Holger Rune (6th) will surely hope that he will not be promised in the third round Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (34th), who picked him up recently at the Masters 1000 in Madrid after a fight lasting more than three hours, while that Stefanos Tsitsipas (5th) will prefer not to see, in his quarter, Taylor Fritz (9th), who had played him easily in Monte-Carlo.
Like last year, no French will be protected in the draw, Ugo Humbert missing the boat for a small place (he is 38th and there are five withdrawals ahead of him, Rafael Nadal, Matteo Berrettini, Pablo Carreno Busta, Marin Cilic and Nick Kyrgios).
In the women’s tournament, having been overtaken in extremis by the Kazakh Elena Rybakina, crowned Sunday in Rome, Caroline Garcia will be “only” seeded n° 5 and therefore under the threat of a quarter-final at very high altitude, against one of the four world premieres (Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula or, therefore, Rybakina). But getting that far, given his results for the year, would already mark a great return to form. There will already be a first round to play.