Red alert in Cali due to natural gas crisis

The gas shortage in Cali with each passing day it becomes more chronic forcing the authorities strengthen your contingency plans.

In this sense, Mayor Jorge Iván Ospina confirmed that the alert for natural gas shortages went from orange to red in our city.

“This contingency plan requires that those propane gas suppliers know that life comes first and that these institutions cannot be without it; It also demands the assistance of the Fire Department and the Risk Management Secretariat to reconvert the valve so that propane gas can be supplied without much difficulty,” said Ospina.

AHe added that there will also be special attention for the nearly 6,000 gastronomic establishments and the industrial sector.

Given the 670,434 users that the company Gases de Occidente has in Cali, among the established measures is the prioritization of the supply of propane gas in the social services sector:

• 42 health institutions.

• 742 community kitchens, 525 of which have a home gas network.

• 136 Social Transformation units that serve approximately 10,000 children.

• The School Food Program for 152,000 students.

• The centers for the elderly.

Fines for opportunistic establishments

economic sanctions of up to 100 current legal minimum wages for the increase in the prices of gas cylinders and electric stoves.

“We have shown that the regulator to transform from natural gas to gas to propane went from $37,000 to $140,000 and the gas pipe went from $90,000 to $230,000, which is why we requested a national accompaniment; We need a guarantee from the gas suppliers that they will not be involved in these speculative processes that irresponsibly take advantage of the crisis”, confirmed the mayor.

Who will guarantee public order in the capital of Valle del Cauca?

“We have already adapted our entire device with the Police and with all the State security agencies, We are going to be present in the territory to avoid collapse in the places where they supply propane gas, where there are vehicle supplies and places where they sell items that citizens are going to use these days”, said the Secretary of Security and Justice, Jimmy Dranguet.

Crisis in the Alameda gallery

The Alameda gallery is a renowned gastronomic sector in the capital of the Valley, in which the owners and workers of the multiple restaurants located in this place are concerned due to the shortage of gas.

Among the various inconveniences that this situation generates, they mainly denounce that the change to propane gas pipes increases their investment by its value and duration of two days.

Every day, while the emergency lasts, the Crisis Response Committee will meet, installed by the mayor, Jorge Iván Ospina, and made up of the Gases de Occidente company, the city Fire Department, the Police, entities of control and the District Administration, with its secretariats of Government, Risk Management, Security and Justice, Public Health and Economic Development, with the aim of analyzing the situation and implementing solutions.

