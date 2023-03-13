Darius Garland scored 28 points, Donovan Mitchell added 23, and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from -16 in the second half to beat the Charlotte Hornets 114-108 for their fourth win in their last five games.

Evan Mobley added 18 points and nine rebounds for the Cavs (43-27), who trailed most of the game.

Garland, who sat out Friday night’s loss to Miami with a quadriceps injury, shot 8-of-20 from the field but 10-of-13 from the line, including a free throw with 10.7 seconds left to seal the victory.

Terry Rozier scored 27 points for the Hornets as they played their second game in under 24 hours. PJ Washington added 19 points and Nick Richards had 15 plus 12 rebounds for Charlotte (22-48).

The Hornets led 89-81 late in the third quarter and appeared to be in control after a stunning third quarter by Rozier, who scored 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting, including three 3-pointers.

But the Cavaliers took the game back in hand with 5:42 to play, thanks to a two-handed dunk by Mobley on an assist by Garland. The Cavaliers would extend the lead to seven after two turnovers by Charlotte that resulted in easy field goals for Mobley and Mitchell in transition.

Charlotte committed 19 turnovers that yielded the Cavaliers 29 points.

Charlotte made one last effort and had a chance to tie the game after Richards dunk and foul. But the 2.13-meter center missed the free throw.

Mitchell scored on a jumper to put the Cavaliers up by three with 44 seconds left, and Rozier missed a three-pointer to tie it late on his next possession. Garland went 1/2 from the line to push the lead to two carries.

Despite playing a game 22 hours earlier, the Hornets took the field on 74% in the first quarter. Charlotte led by 14 points after a 15-2 run sparked by Dennis Smith Jr., who filled in for the injured Kelly Oubre Jr. and scored eight points during the run.

NOTE

Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen did not play after being hit in the eye in Friday night’s 119-115 loss to Miami.

Hornets: Oubre was ruled out before the game with back pain, while Mark Williams missed his third straight game with a thumb injury.