GARLASCO

The new course of Garlasco has begun: on Saturday morning, in fact, the Lomellina team, which will play in the First category, gathered at the Bereguardo sports field to carry out the first day of training under the orders of Mr. Roberto Gioia.

year zero

For the Lomellina club this is a zero year, since, after the bitter relegation last year – which came after the play out lost against Bressana -, Garlasco has revolutionized society and team with the arrival of president Silvia Strigazzi and other managers, including the general manager Italo Vullo and the sporting director Giovanni Farina. Also new is the coach – the former Trino Roberto Gioia – as well as many players, new faces who have come to reinforce the squad in the hope of being able to fight to return immediately to the Promotion. Only eleven elements present on the first day, the others will join the group in the next few days. «The first impact was excellent – says the new coach Roberto Gioia, fresh from an experience in Piedmontese excellence with the Trino -. The guys have a great desire to do: this is positive even if, being a very renewed team, in this phase we have to think above all to amalgamate the group and get to know each other ». A path that, the new technician is aware of, will not be easy. “Surely at the beginning we could encounter some difficulties and at this moment it is difficult to say where we can go – concludes Gioia -, the company has set up a competitive squad and the goal is to do something important, but it will take time to establish the objectives for the our season “. The group started on Saturday with a double training session and is now continuing to prepare for the first official matches. The Rossoneri club (logos and company colors changed in the summer) will make their debut on Sunday 4 September in Rivanazzano for the first match of the Lombardy Cup, while on Wednesday 7 September, again in the Cup, they will host the Cavese at Garda.

promotion goal

Soon to say if Garlasco can immediately try the assault on the return to the Promotion: the first test, as mentioned, will be the Lombardy Cup, then the championship will start in which the true ambitions of the Lomellina team will be tested. Here is the rose of Garlasco.

Goalkeepers: Gabriele Busca, Andrea Lodola. Defenders: Giacomo Lino, Brian Cepeli, Federico Rognoni, Samuele Piedinovi, Tommaso Vella. Midfielder: Tommaso Boselli, Anoir El Khaddar, Andrea Oglio, Andrea Attolini, Matteo Contiero, Mattia Portaluppi, Luca Sambugaro, Nicolò Pistoia. Forwards: Alberto Targa, Luca Elefante, Nadir Meneghetti, Daniele Pira, Matteo Cecchin. Coach: Roberto Gioia. –