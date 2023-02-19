Juventus achieved their third consecutive victory in the league by imposing themselves 2-0 on the field of a Spezia, the first after Gotti’s absence, with Lorieri on the bench and waiting for Semplici’s appointment to be made official. Despite some moments of suffering, goals by Kean in the first half and by Di Maria in the second half give Allegri’s team the three points, which allow the bianconeri to continue the run-up towards Europe after the penalty decided by the Court of Appeal of the Football Association.

In the first part of the match at the “Peak” practically nothing happens, except for a muscle injury that puts Dragowski out of the game in the 25th minute. Immediately after the guests go close to the lead with a Danilo goring from a corner, which ends just wide. The bianconeri pick up the pace and take the lead in the 32nd minute. Kostic crosses from the left, Ampadu makes a hole and Kean hits dirty with his left just enough to put the newcomer Marchetti on the far post. A minute later, the Ligurians tried to react with Shomurodov, who headed Reca’s cross but sent it high. The hosts end the first half forward but the two teams go into the break 1-0 in favor of Juventus.

The first chance of the second half was for Allegri’s men and it came after less than 3 minutes, when Kean headed Alex Sandro’s nice cross from the left and finished off from an excellent position. In the 8th minute it is Shomurodov who has an excellent opportunity when he kicks from a few steps away with his left foot, however finding opposition with Danilo’s body which saves his balls. In the moment of greatest suffering for Danilo and his companions, the champion’s shot arrives in the 21st minute and freezes the challenge.

Di Maria, who has just entered the field, collects the ball from 25 meters and throws a great left foot that slips into the far bottom corner for the 2-0 that destroys the opponents’ hopes of a comeback. In the 27th minute a great intervention by Perin is needed to neutralize a close right-footed shot by Gyasi. The former Genoa goalkeeper was decisive again 10 minutes later, when he deflected Nikolaou’s gore for a corner. It will be the last gasp of the match. Juventus can therefore celebrate the victory that takes them to the standings at an altitude of 32. Spezia remains dangerously stuck at an altitude of 19.

Immobile’s fast ended

A brace from Immobile gave Lazio a 2-0 away win against Salernitana. After the first half in which the grenades had shown the right spirit to restart after the change of technical guidance, the Neapolitan forward led the biancocelesti to success in the second half, which was important in terms of the Champions League. Bitter debut on the bench for Paulo Sosawho replaced the exonerated Nicola during the week to “push” Salernitana towards salvation.

Sarri, on the other hand, has to deal with the disqualification of Zaccagni and with the influence of Milinkovic-Savic (left on the bench). The change of coach seems to have given Salernitana a jolt, good at showing itself dangerous several times at the start. He comes close to taking the lead with Piatek and with the former Lazio player Candreva, protagonist of two occasions: a right-footed shot in the quarter of an hour just outside and a conclusion in the final of the fraction on which Provedel saves. Lazio comes out in the middle and comes close to scoring with Vecino in the half hour, nothing wide of the post. Even Immobile and Pedro had tried: Sepe’s saves were fundamental. The biancocelesti find concreteness after an hour of play, when Immobile returns to doing what he does best. In the 60th minute Marusic invents a kiss assist for the striker, who only has to deposit the 0-1 on the net thus returning to scoring in Serie A. The Lazio striker is not satisfied.

In the 69th minute Sepe overwhelms him in the area and gives away the penalty, after the review by the referee Abisso at the Var. From the spot, Immobile made no mistake with the 0-2 by redeeming the period of abstinence that lasted from January. In the final another penalty in favor of the biancocelesti, if the substitute Cancellieri earns it. In the 90th minute, however, Luis Alberto misses the appointment, the shot is saved by Sepe and the Spaniard also misses the rebound. Immobile’s brace certifies victory and relaunches Lazio with a view to qualifying for the next Champions League. Salernitana, back from 5 points won in the last 11 games, can’t get her head back up.

Equal in the derby between Fiorentina and Empoli

The Tuscan derby between Fiorentina and Empoli ends 1-1. At the Franchi, however, it is the guests who have the greatest regretsi, since Cabral’s equalizer arrived in the final stages and Zanetti’s men had their lead canceled due to a millimeter of offside. For the Viola, returning from the bombastic 4-0 of Braga in the Conference League, yet another home disappointment, and it is only the second point in six games: an average which, with the standings in hand, sees the Italian men ever closer to the relegation zone.

The departure is all for the hosts, with great ball possession and some good opportunities, but it was Empoli who passed in the 28th minute, taking advantage of an unfortunate turnover on their own trocar from Amrabat. In the circumstance Baldanzi is very good at recovering it and serving Caputo, who produces a precious assist and collected perfectly by Cambiaghi. Terracciano is beaten. The reaction of the lilies is all signed by Barak: the former Verona player first touches the crossbar, then scores but Nico Gonzalez’s previous offside nullifies every effort. Fiorentina lost Milenkovic due to injury, replaced by Igor, and Caputo immediately on the counterattack, served by Akpa Apro, was hypnotized by Terracciano at the moment of hitting the net.

The Empoli striker does everything right two minutes later, scores and celebrates under the away sector but after a long review at the Var the goal of the blue double is cancelled. At the start of the second half, Italiano immediately made two changes, outside Venuti and Saponara, inside Ikonè and Dodo. However, the lily attack did not turn on and the most dangerous was the central defender Martinez Quarta, who however found in Bandinelli (saving on the line) and Vicario two insurmountable obstacles. Then Quarta himself becomes decisive in his area, saving from a header by Luperto. For Empoli it seems done, but Fiorentina doesn’t give up and, 5′ from the end, Cabral pushes Dodo’s cross into the net which ended up on the crossbar. The viola’s final was generous but it is Vicario who saves again on Cabral with a feline leap: 1-1.

Company of Lecce against Atalanta

The curtain falls at Certain stage with the Lecce That accomplishes the featbringing home a very important victory against one of the Serie A big names. The Apulian team capitalizes on the only goal chances created, playing one in the meantime high intensity matchwith high blood pressure and without fear.

Atalanta create a lot but waste too much, so much so that the only network arrives on an incorrect referral of Falcone.

Gasperini’s team remains at forty-one pointsthus being overtaken by Milan victorious yesterday against the Monza. With today’s victory instead the Lecce moves to thirteenth place, momentarily ten points from the relegation zone.