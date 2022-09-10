sant’alessio

Morale is high at the Accademia Pavese despite the clear defeat at Broni last Sunday against Oltrepo.

Mister Gianluca Gaudio, a very concrete man with his feet firmly on the ground, knows well that it is counterproductive to bandage your head and therefore prefers to start again from what he saw in his boys at the debut in the league.

«I reiterate what I had already said as soon as the match was over – explains Gaudio – that is that we analyzed the match with the boys and the common opinion was that some things tried in training are starting to come, even very well. So it is clear that there is regret for the lost points, but the environment is peaceful. And I saw personality and competitive malice even when we were three goals down, this makes me feel comfortable ».

The Academy coach is also satisfied because finally now the infirmary is empty and, as he says with a smile, “when I have the possibility to make choices, I clearly feel better, as I think every coach”. In fact, only Pasi remains in the pits, but he is a long-term patient and therefore will still be away from the fields for a long time. We ask him about the many long balls seen by the team, to bypass the midfield, which often got lost on the road, conquered by the Oltrepadana defense. “It’s true, but when you have a high tip like Zenga you can be tempted to choose this option and lift a few balls too much – Gaudio comments – it’s clear that in these cases you only have 50% of possession, when you play it instead. the percentage rises a lot. And this is an aspect on which we will have to work ».

On Sunday at least Gaudio, if anything was still needed, had the certainty of having a great Alio in goal. “That’s for sure – he laughs – he had already done very well last season and we confirmed him again, because he deserves it as a boy and as an athlete, for the seriousness with which he trains”. And now Pavia, Saturday night at Fortunati. “We play early in the evening and on the pitch where Pavia won 3-0 against an excellent team – he concludes – We are happy: we will try to play our game knowing we have to give everything, but also that we will enter the field really energized”. –

Daniela Scherrer