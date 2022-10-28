Home Sports George made 4 of 12 and the Clippers lost to the Thunder and suffered a 3-game losing streak. Alexander 24+5+6 – yqqlm
Original title:George 4 of 12 Clippers lost to the Thunder and suffered a 3-game losing streak, Alexander 24+5+6

CCTV News: On October 28, Beijing time, the 2022-23 NBA regular season continued, and the Los Angeles Clippers continued their losing streak. Although George came back, he only had 10 points on 4 of 12 shots, Alexander scored 24 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists, Dort scored 21 points, they led the team 6 people scored in double figures, the Oklahoma City Thunder The team relied on the distal offensive to regain the lead, and they beat the Clippers 118-110 at home. The Thunder won 2 straight and the Clippers lost 3 straight.

Thunder’s Alexander had 24 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists, Dort had 21 points and 4 assists, Pokushevsky had 15 points and 5 rebounds, Mann had 14 points, Williams had 14 points With 12 points and 3 assists, Wiggins had 11 points and 6 rebounds. The Clippers’ Powell had 21 points, Jackson had 18 points and 4 assists, Wall had 17 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists, Zubac had 12 points and 18 rebounds, George had 10 points and 7 Rebounding, Kennard scored 10 points.

The Clippers’ George returns to play. The Thunder took an 8-2 lead soon after the start. Kennard and Jackson teamed up to catch up with 5 points. Wiggins and Mann made 3 three-pointers. They led the team to a 13-2 spurt. In the first quarter with 3 minutes and 50 seconds left to lead 24-10. George hit a jumper, Bazley and Alexander took turns making three-pointers, and the Thunder led 30-12. Powell and Kennard each made a three-pointer, and the Clippers chased the score. Dort returned with a layup, Batum and Wall recovered 6 points, and the Clippers trailed by 10 points 24-34 at the end of the first quarter.

Shortly after the start of the second quarter, Covington and Powell each made a three-pointer, and the Clippers chased 9 points in a row, and they fell behind 35-39. Alexander and Dort took turns to score again. Jackson made another three-pointer to lead the team to chase 9 points in a row. At 3 minutes and 15 seconds before halftime, the Clippers tied for 48. Earl fought back with a three-pointer, Wall scored 4 points in a row with penalties, Jackson and George teamed up for 4 points, the Clippers ended the second quarter with a 12-2 counterattack, and they overtook 60-53.

The Clippers’ Wall and Jackson each had 12 points in the first half; the Thunder’s Dort had 11 points.

Dort and Williams teamed up with 7 points to start the third quarter, and the Thunder tied the score. Zubac and Jackson teamed up with 4 points to open again, Mann responded with a three-pointer, Williams and Muscala scored successively, and the Thunder overtook 71-68. Zubac scored 3 points in a row to tie, Alexander scored 5 points alone, Williams hit a 3-pointer, and they led the team to a 10-2 spurt. With 3 minutes and 30 seconds left in this quarter, the Thunder won 83- 75 leads. Powell scored 6 points in a row to close the gap, Pokushewski made a tip-up, Kennard and Batum each scored a three-pointer, and the Clippers trailed 87-89 at the end of the three quarters.

After the start of the last quarter, Wall took the lead with a dunk, Wiggins hit a three-pointer and the team scored 7 points in a row, and the Thunder extended their lead. Wall hit back with a three-pointer, Jackson scored two goals in a row, and the Clippers trailed by 1 point 98-99 after 5 minutes of this section. Both sides scored 4 points each, Pokushevsky hit a three-pointer on the right wing, Alexander succeeded in a breakthrough, and the Thunder extended the advantage to 6 points. Powell broke through to score, Pokushevsky and Mann made another three-pointer, the Thunder scored 8 points, and they led 116-104 with 2 minutes and 55 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Zubac missed a layup, Wall made a mistake, the Clippers were unable to come back, and the Thunder won 118-110.

Clippers starting lineup: Jackson, Mann, George, Powell, Zubac

