German basketball players finish the European Championship in sixth place

Status: 06/25/2023 10:25 p.m

The German basketball players lost their last game at the European Championships, but still celebrated their best performance in 26 years with sixth place.

In the duel for fifth place, the selection of national coach Lisa Thomaidis in Ljubljana had to admit defeat to the dethroned European champions from Serbia 62:78 (34:47).

The German team was behind from the start against Serbia, who took part in the Tokyo Olympics and lost 53:93 to Belgium in the quarter-finals. The best thrower was Luisa Geiselsöder with 14 points. “We are ecstatic about reaching the Olympic qualification tournament. For me, the EuroBasket was an outstanding experience,” said national coach Thomaidis: “No wonder with this great team.”

Olympic qualification in February 2024

The DBB team had already secured their ticket for an Olympic qualifying tournament on Saturday with a dramatic 71:69 after extra time against the Czech Republic. The outstanding Leonie Fiebich was rested in the last friendly game, the 23-year-old started the tournament slightly injured.

Most recently, the DBB women had done better at the European Championships in 1997 when they won the bronze medal in Hungary. The small hope for precious metal was burst on Thursday in the clear quarter-final defeat against the overwhelming Spaniards.

Belgium secured the European title for the first time by beating Spain 64:58 in the final. For the German women, one of the four qualifying tournaments in February is about participating in the Olympics for the first time. Three nations in each four-man tournament receive a ticket for Paris, the chances for the DBB team are not bad.