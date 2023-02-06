The words of the Brescia coach: “It was an opportunity that we wanted to seize given the absences on both sides and in this regard I wish Isahia Cordinier the best for a quick recovery from the injury suffered, and to the other absent Ojeleye and Lundberg as well as Theodosic. We had to try to take advantage of this opportunity. In my opinion we paid for it with the approach in the first half with nine trivial and not even provoked turnovers. We want and must restart with what we created in the second half against a team that puts their physicality on the pitch to block all situations; they isolated Amedeo della Valle but we created for other players like Odiase and Nikolic. Not to be trivial, but we paid for Marco Belinelli’s moment of omnipotence: he made at least three champion baskets which also had an impact on the match from an emotional point of view. Despite this we decided to attack with Massinburg and unfortunately we weren’t able to score in the backdoor on the last throw-in. We are not Czechs, we have an eye on the standings, we know that we have to start from the good, we have many games with a fundamental already on Sunday at home against Sassari”. One of the things we worked on was reacting to the breaks we took. When you realize that your defense has done everything to contain the opponent and then Belinelli makes shots like this, ask the boys to go ahead and without changing defense. In attack Bologna makes you suffer to make a shot and with rotations we haven’t always had the same quality from everyone”.

Odiase? “He’s growing a lot, Odiase has done a great job against a pack of high level big guys. Jaiteh suffered a little for his physical size, but Tai was on a positive note and we must continue to beat this to try to take the pressure off the wingers ”.