Home Sports Germani Brescia, Nicola Akele: Important victory, but against Verona it will be crucial
Sports

Germani Brescia, Nicola Akele: Important victory, but against Verona it will be crucial

by admin
Germani Brescia, Nicola Akele: Important victory, but against Verona it will be crucial

Akele’s words after the race: “Right now it’s important to win. As the coach told us, the medicine is to win and we haven’t consistently been able to do away games. The inertia had changed a bit, we were in control of the race. They made difficult baskets and reopened the game. This year, we had a bit of bad luck in the final several times, but today it went well. It’s a moment where I struggle to score, but I always try to give my best. When a teammate gets hurt, the team unites even more. The group is there and we hope we can make this thing happen. We have to think one game at a time. With Napoli we have direct clashes in favor, but now with Verona it is crucial, with the hope that perhaps other scenarios can open up”.

See also  Stumbled, the host is basically ready

You may also like

Ferrari, tension in Australia: here’s what happened between...

A goal from 65 meters! An unprecedented miss...

Scattered considerations after Juventus-Verona (1-0)

Lewandowski shoots Barcelona closer to the title

Lens climbs to second place by winning at...

Juve Hellas Verona, the report cards of the...

Barcelona crushed Elche and leads La Liga by...

Pnrr, delays and remedies. Paolo Gentiloni: “Flexible EU”...

Kvitova wins Miami final against Rybakina

Juve Verona, Del Piero present at the Stadium:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy