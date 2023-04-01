Akele’s words after the race: “Right now it’s important to win. As the coach told us, the medicine is to win and we haven’t consistently been able to do away games. The inertia had changed a bit, we were in control of the race. They made difficult baskets and reopened the game. This year, we had a bit of bad luck in the final several times, but today it went well. It’s a moment where I struggle to score, but I always try to give my best. When a teammate gets hurt, the team unites even more. The group is there and we hope we can make this thing happen. We have to think one game at a time. With Napoli we have direct clashes in favor, but now with Verona it is crucial, with the hope that perhaps other scenarios can open up”.