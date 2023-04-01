According to data from the Tourist Intelligence System, Medellín expects to receive around 63,000 visitors during Holy Week, of which 18,000 will come from different cities and regions of the country, and between 42,000 and 45,000 will be international, who will enter through the José María Córdova airport. 15% more than in 2022, which registered 36,000 passengers.

The air connection is one of those responsible for this large tourist influx, since it has been a great benefit for tourists when choosing the city as a destination. Medellín currently has 14 international routes to destinations such as Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Cuba, Curacao, Ecuador, Spain, the United States, Mexico, Panama, Peru and the Dominican Republic, to 21 cities, including Oranjestad. , Balboa, Buenos Aires, Cancun, Curaçao, Fort Lauderdale, Guayaquil, Quito, Havana, Lima, Madrid, Mexico City, Miami, New York, Orlando, Panama City, Punta Cana, San José, Santiago de Chile, Santo Domingo and Sao Paulo.

“Medellín has established itself as the preferred city for tourists and Holy Week is no exception. It is expected that around 60,000 visitors will arrive in the city, generating tourist spending close to 29 million dollars in transportation, hotels, restaurants, museums, generating economic development for our city,” said the Secretary of Economic Development, Mauricio Valencia.

Nationally, Medellín has direct flights to 29 destinations, among which are Arauca, Armenia, Bahía Solano, Barranquilla, Bogotá, Bucaramanga, Cali, Carepa, Cartagena, Corozal, Cúcuta, Florencia, Ibagué, Manizales, Mompox, Montería, Neiva , Nuquí, Pasto, Pereira, Popayán, Quibdó, Riohacha, San Andrés, Santa Marta, Tolú, Valledupar, Villavicencio and Yopal.

According to data from the Colombian Hotel and Tourism Association (COTELCO), at Easter 2022 hotel occupancy was 74.3%.

“Last year, in Medellín we had a hotel occupancy of 77%, a historical figure for the city. In January 2023 we had a rate of 72%, in February 75% and so far in March 72%. We hope that by Easter the occupancy ranges between 72% and 75%, that people visit us, tour the city and enjoy it”, said the director of the Colombian Hotel and Tourism Association, Sandra Restrepo.

In 2023, Medellín expects to receive more than one and a half million people and continue its position as the preferred destination for tourists.