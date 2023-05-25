Germany kicks Switzerland out in the quarterfinals

The dream of Switzerland after a sovereign preliminary round at the 2023 World Cup in Tampere and Riga for the title burst in the quarter-finals. On Thursday in Riga, the “Nati” had to admit defeat to fourth-placed Group A Germany by 1:3 (0:1 1:2 0:0). In the second quarter-finals in Tampere, the USA, winners of Austria Group A, clearly defeated the Czech Republic 3-0 (1-0 1-0 1-0).

JJ Peterka (38th) and Nico Sturm – also outnumbered (39th) – had made a double strike in the second third for the decision in favor of the Germans, who for long stretches of the game on their superstar Moritz Seider after a match penalty for gang checks had to do without.

Maximilian Kastner had put Germany ahead with the help of Swiss goalkeeper Robert Mayer (7′), Jonas Siegenthaler had managed to equalize for the Swiss (21′). Just like in 2010 and 2021, the medal dreams of the Swiss ended prematurely after a strong preliminary round.

USA sovereign against the Czech Republic

In Tampere, the USA, who had finished unbeaten in the preliminary round in Austria’s Group A, had the six-time world champion Czech Republic firmly under control. Matt Coronato (13th), Nick Perbix (29th) and Cutter Gauthier (50th) ensured clear conditions in favor of the Americans. At 7.20 p.m. in Tampere there will be a repeat of last year’s final between defending champions and hosts Finland and Canada (live on ORF Sport +), in Riga Sweden and Latvia will play the last semi-final ticket.

Ice Hockey World Championship 2023 in Tampere and Riga