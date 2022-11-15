Ceremony of great prestige at the Coni in Rome where the Gold Collars were awarded, the highest sporting honor. Giada Rossi had time to participate after the second gold won at the World Championships, in Granada.

The final loot for the tennis player from Zoppola was two golds and one silver. The gold medals accrued, in fact, last Tuesday in the women’s doubles and Saturday in the women’s singles, class 2 of table tennis.

Silver was won, however, in the mixed doubles.

The return of Giada and the other Azzurri to Italy was an adventurous thanks to the strike called by an Iberian airline. They made a stopover in Lisbon and later in Milan. Once back in Italy, the athletes found the car rental closed. Rossi, together with Arcigli, went by train to Bologna where the national delegation was then reunited.

And it is magic for Zoppola. Just a few days ago another great athlete from Lame came fifth in a World Cup. It is Aura Muzzo, star of Italian women’s rugby, registered for Villorba, who with Italy reached the quarter-finals in the Women’s Rugby World Cup, then won by the home national team, New Zealand, in the final against England. . “Jade – she said – she was very good”.

So what an adventure for Rossi. And how good a new Rossi world champion sounds. At Coni, the minister for sport, Andrea Abodi, wanted to congratulate Giada and Matteo Parenzan. No one in Italy had ever achieved the world title in singles in the old ping pong. Abodi was very amused receiving Giada.

«I told him that I came from the province of Pordenone – says Rossi – and Abodi replied. “Ah well. Like my friend Luca Ciriani ».

As we know Ciriani, senator and brother of the mayor of Pordenone, Alessandro Ciriani, has joined Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s team as minister. 19-year-old Parenzan shared his feelings. «I’m happy – added Giada – I wanted these medals, I had three and I made a nice treble. I missed the gold in the mixed doubles, but I had just won the gold in the women’s doubles with Michela Brunelli. Together we confirmed ourselves as World Champions, after the title won in Bratislava five years ago ».

The ceremony took place in the monumental gymnasium of Palazzo H, inside the University of the Foro Italico. CIP president Luca Pancalli then recalled the exceptional results obtained by the Paralympic movement in 2022: «Once again we are here together to celebrate our champions, the splendid family of sport».

At the opening, the President of Coni Giovanni Malagò celebrated the Olympic and world successes. «I’m happy – he said -, we have never won so many titles. It is an absolute record for the Italian National Olympic Committee ».