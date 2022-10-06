Listen to the audio version of the article

Mourning in the world of football, Giampiero Ventrone, former Juventus athletic trainer, in service at Tottenham with Antonio Conte died suddenly. “A news that upsets us, unexpected and terrible: Giampiero Ventrone left us,” writes the Italian Football Coaches Association. «The athletic trainer currently with Antonio Conte at Tottenham, and in the past at Juventus with Lippi, has left us this morning». Ventrone was 62 years old.

“A great loss for our world and also my personal one, as my great friend,” says vice president of the athletic trainers component, Francesco Perondi. «He was one of the important characters to affirm our figure in the world of football. We will miss him. The great Aiac family – the post still reads -, headed by President Renzo Ulivieri, expresses its deepest condolences to Giampiero’s loved ones for this serious and premature loss ». Ventrone had arrived at the emergency room of the Fatebenefratelli hospital in Naples on the evening of last October 4 and immediately put on mechanical ventilation because he was in a coma. A few days ago he had discovered that he had acute myeloid leukemia.