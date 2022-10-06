Home Sports Giampiero Ventrone, historic Juventus athletic trainer, has died
Sports

Giampiero Ventrone, historic Juventus athletic trainer, has died

by admin
Giampiero Ventrone, historic Juventus athletic trainer, has died

Mourning in the world of football, Giampiero Ventrone, former Juventus athletic trainer, in service at Tottenham with Antonio Conte died suddenly. “A news that upsets us, unexpected and terrible: Giampiero Ventrone left us,” writes the Italian Football Coaches Association. «The athletic trainer currently with Antonio Conte at Tottenham, and in the past at Juventus with Lippi, has left us this morning». Ventrone was 62 years old.

“A great loss for our world and also my personal one, as my great friend,” says vice president of the athletic trainers component, Francesco Perondi. «He was one of the important characters to affirm our figure in the world of football. We will miss him. The great Aiac family – the post still reads -, headed by President Renzo Ulivieri, expresses its deepest condolences to Giampiero’s loved ones for this serious and premature loss ». Ventrone had arrived at the emergency room of the Fatebenefratelli hospital in Naples on the evening of last October 4 and immediately put on mechanical ventilation because he was in a coma. A few days ago he had discovered that he had acute myeloid leukemia.

See also  Guoan's guest battle in Dalian competes with oppressive play-sports-China Gong Net

You may also like

Giampiero Ventrone, former Juve coach today at Tottenham,...

Naples, Spalletti the tormented: he wins, challenges the...

Stankovic at Sampdoria, only the announcement is missing:...

The Apu goes against the tide: with small...

Champions League – Haaland doubles Alvarez scores Manchester...

F1, Leclerc and the Budget Cap: “If you...

Chinese Super League: Taishan is approaching the top...

Fi GP Suzuka, Verstappen: “The Budget Cap case...

Kvaratskhelia: “Champions League goals, dreams come true. Lorenzo’s...

Naples, the renewal of Meret OFFICIAL: surprise on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy