At least 35 people were killed in an asylum in Thailand after a former police officer broke in and opened fire. It happened in Nong Bua Lamphu, a minor city of nearly 22,000 inhabitants in the north-east of the country. The murderer, after the massacre, fled, returned home where he also killed his wife and son and took his own life: her name was Panya Kamrab, 31 years old.

The balance is not yet final: the attacker acted both by shooting and stabbing children and adults, but the reason for the attack is not clear. The policeman – an officer – had recently been fired. He was seen escaping driving a four-door white Toyota pickup truck with Bangkok registration plates. Then the discovery of the bodies of his wife and son, and finally of his corpse.