Home World Thailand, shooting in a kindergarten: the point of the situation
World

Thailand, shooting in a kindergarten: the point of the situation

by admin
Thailand, shooting in a kindergarten: the point of the situation

At least 35 people were killed in an asylum in Thailand after a former police officer broke in and opened fire. It happened in Nong Bua Lamphu, a minor city of nearly 22,000 inhabitants in the north-east of the country. The murderer, after the massacre, fled, returned home where he also killed his wife and son and took his own life: her name was Panya Kamrab, 31 years old.

The balance is not yet final: the attacker acted both by shooting and stabbing children and adults, but the reason for the attack is not clear. The policeman – an officer – had recently been fired. He was seen escaping driving a four-door white Toyota pickup truck with Bangkok registration plates. Then the discovery of the bodies of his wife and son, and finally of his corpse.

See also  Russia-Ukraine conflict for a month, the US "warmonger" is still adding fuel to the fire - Teller Report Teller Report

You may also like

United States, the first Native American in space

North Korea launches two more missiles towards the...

The “Game of Thrones” of Russian power, from...

Zelensky signed a resolution not to negotiate with...

Ukraine latest news. Wsj: Russia is the largest...

Alessia Piperno detained in Iran: contacts between the...

The Belgorod submarine moves: photographed by satellites in...

Migrants: 15 dead in two shipwrecks in Greece

Biggest oil cut since pandemic: Biden condemns OPEC+...

Escalate the war?Russian nuclear military train starts nuclear...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy