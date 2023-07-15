Gian and Benet before the World Dwarf Games: “I have small legs and can therefore dribble well”

As of: 07/15/2023 9:43 p.m

Whether football, athletics or table tennis – the two small friends Gian and Bennet are passionate athletes. Usually they have to compete with older children, but now an exciting event is imminent.

In a garden in Rangsdorf, Gian and Benet are having an intense game of soccer with other children. The two little friends try to do their favorite sport as often as possible. Whether at school, in their free time or in a club – ten-year-olds love to play football. Most of the time, however, they have to deal with significantly larger opponents. “I could walk through the legs of the others,” jokes Benet.

“When I’m in sports, I’m a different person”

Friederike Brose from Spremberg is just 16 years old. Nevertheless, she achieved a strong fourth place in the long jump at the Para World Championships. In an interview, she explains how she celebrated it and why there is still room for improvement.more

Size difference also has advantages

But you can also take advantage of their size. “I can turn faster because I’m smaller and weigh less. And at my school it’s also the case that the others don’t really dare to do it because they’re afraid they’ll bump into me. That’s an advantage.” , Gian explains. “I have small legs, so I’m good at dribbling,” adds Benet.

It’s perfectly normal for the two of them to be the smallest on the field. The other physical requirements would also result in disadvantages, they say. Often the others are simply faster and stronger. Especially with Bennet, this is noticeable in his club SV Rangsdorf. He is the only short stature on his team. “And I don’t play as much as others. Usually only when we’re far behind or far ahead. Otherwise I’m on the bench.”

World Games are imminent

That’s why the anticipation of a very special event for the friends is now growing. Gian and Benet fulfill a big dream and take part in the World Dwarf Games (WDG) 2023. The WDG are the World Games for Short People and the world‘s largest sporting event held exclusively for people of short stature. This year they will take place in Cologne from July 28th to August 5th.

Intensive training for the major event is currently taking place in the Rangsdorfer Garten. “It means a lot to me because it’s my first time at a World Cup like this and I’ll probably get to know a lot of new people. I also think it’s fairer if the others are similarly fast, dribble similarly well and have similar strength,” explains jan.

More than 500 short athletes from over 20 nations and every age group will travel to the Rhine metropolis to compete against each other in various disciplines. It is already the eighth edition of the event, which was launched in 1993. Since then, the umbrella organization International Dwarf Sport Federation (IDSF) has supported a new host association every four years, which holds the World Dwarf Games in its country.

The aim is to motivate people with short stature from all over the world to do sports. Most recently, the competitions took place in Canada, and now the sports university in Cologne will make its premises available.

“Every day is a struggle”

Maike Naomi Schwarz, 2016 Paralympic medalist, is working on a comeback. A return to the top of the world is not only of sporting importance for the Potsdam native. Last year, Schwarz announced that she suffers from depression.more

Experience before sporting success

The two friends from Rangsdorf don’t just compete in football at the WDG. Gian will also sprint and swim, Benet also plays basketball, volleyball and table tennis, among other things. They look forward to their favorite sport the most: soccer.

They are supported on site by their families. “Of course it’s incredibly exciting and the biggest event of its kind in the world. We’re all very excited,” says Benet’s father, Tony Dittmann. The planned family vacation was postponed so that the son can be there. The father hopes that the event will give Benet a lot of exciting experiences. “It will definitely be great for him to compete with people who are in his stature, to gain impressions, to make international friends and to meet people from all over the world,” says Dittmann.

The sporting performance only plays a minor role for everyone. “It’s going to be intense. There are many nations and many athletes and everyone is fighting on an equal footing. If one or the other medal jumps out, that’s nice. But that’s not the incentive we use to go there,” says the father.

From Cologne to Australia

The two friends are not thinking about medals either, but are simply looking forward to the event and the chance not to always have to compete against older children. “I just want to get involved, have fun and push myself,” says Gian.

And his buddy Benet is even thinking a little further. “I’m especially looking forward to the next World Cup in four years, because it’s in Australia. We’ll plan our whole vacation for that, because that’s at the other end of the world.” Because Gian and Bennet want to start again Down Under.

Broadcast: Brandenburg Aktuell, July 9, 2023, 7:30 p.m

With material from Dennis Wiese.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

