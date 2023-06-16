Home » Gino Mader died, the cyclist had fallen into a ravine in the Tour of Switzerland: he was 26 years old
Sports

Gino Mader died, the cyclist had fallen into a ravine in the Tour of Switzerland: he was 26 years old

by admin
Gino Mader died, the cyclist had fallen into a ravine in the Tour of Switzerland: he was 26 years old

The biker Gino Mader And died after Thursday’s terrifying fall in the fifth stage of the Tour of Switzerland in La Punt. The 26 year old Swiss went off the road and fell into a ravine for several meters. The accident occurred during the final descent of Thursday’s stage: when Mader was reached by the rescue he was found senseless. Resuscitated at the scene, he was then airlifted toChur hospital. Today the terrible news of the death, which occurred at ore 11:30, which upsets the whole cycling world. “We are devastated“, communicates his team, the Bahrain Victorious. “Gino was an extraordinary athlete, an example of determinationa valued member of our team and the entire cycling community,” continues the Team.

“His talent, dedication and enthusiasm have been source of inspiration for all of us. He not only was he a very talented cyclist, but a great person off the bike. We offer our more condolences to his family and loved ones, and our thoughts are with them in this difficult time”, the words of the managing director of Team Bahrain Victorious Milan Erzen. “Bahrain Victorious will race in honor of him – continues Erzen – while maintaining his memory on every road we travel. We are determined to show the spirit and passion that Gino has shown and will always remain integral part of our team”.

“Gino’s family asked privacy as he mourns his loss and we kindly ask that their wishes be respected. The team and family express our gratitude for the overwhelming support we have received from across the cycling world. Gino, thanks for the lucethe gioia not laughs you brought to all of us, you will be missed as a cyclist and as a person. Today and every day we ride for you, Gino,” adds Bahrain Victorious.

See also  World Swimming Championships 2022, the program of June 28 and the Italians in the race - Sport - Other Sports

Previous Article

Do you remember… Simonini’s goal that gave Piacenza their first Serie A title: “30 years later we’re still celebrating”

You may also like

1000th country game of the German footballers

Arsenal: Contract talks ongoing with winger Nelson, but...

Nilla Fischer: Physical examinations to prove gender

Tour de Suisse: Gino Mader dies aged 26...

Gino Mäder: Heavy fall in the Alps –...

Conor McGregor accused of sexual harassment on the...

Professional cyclist Gino Mäder died after a serious...

Onana for the aftermath of De Gea, Milan...

Gino Mäder died: professional cyclist succumbs to injuries...

Mexico canceled over homophobic chants

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy