Gino Mader died, the cyclist had fallen into a ravine in the Tour of Switzerland: he was 26 years old

The biker Gino Mader And died after Thursday’s terrifying fall in the fifth stage of the Tour of Switzerland in La Punt. The 26 year old Swiss went off the road and fell into a ravine for several meters. The accident occurred during the final descent of Thursday’s stage: when Mader was reached by the rescue he was found senseless. Resuscitated at the scene, he was then airlifted toChur hospital. Today the terrible news of the death, which occurred at ore 11:30, which upsets the whole cycling world. “We are devastated“, communicates his team, the Bahrain Victorious. “Gino was an extraordinary athlete, an example of determinationa valued member of our team and the entire cycling community,” continues the Team.

“His talent, dedication and enthusiasm have been source of inspiration for all of us. He not only was he a very talented cyclist, but a great person off the bike. We offer our more condolences to his family and loved ones, and our thoughts are with them in this difficult time”, the words of the managing director of Team Bahrain Victorious Milan Erzen. “Bahrain Victorious will race in honor of him – continues Erzen – while maintaining his memory on every road we travel. We are determined to show the spirit and passion that Gino has shown and will always remain integral part of our team”.

“Gino’s family asked privacy as he mourns his loss and we kindly ask that their wishes be respected. The team and family express our gratitude for the overwhelming support we have received from across the cycling world. Gino, thanks for the lucethe gioia not laughs you brought to all of us, you will be missed as a cyclist and as a person. Today and every day we ride for you, Gino,” adds Bahrain Victorious.