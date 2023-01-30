It happened at the Cancùn airport, the Neapolitan boy who owns the Facebook page “My trip to Naples” was left “in a dark room” because he was mistaken for a Neapolitan drug trafficker of his namesake

An Italian influencer was detained at the airport because he was mistaken for a drug trafficker. It happened at the Cancun airport, where Joseph Russothe Neapolitan boy who owns the Facebook page “My trip to Naples” (over a million followers), was left “in a dark room” because he was mistaken for a Neapolitan drug trafficker of his namesake.

the video on social media — Russo took care of telling the story in a video on social media: “It could happen to you too – he said -, so I want to warn you”. “After an eleven-hour flight, tired, just wanting to get to the hotel and rest – says the boy -, when I get to passport control, the policeman starts leafing through my document and staring at me. She browses and stares at me. I’m starting to wonder if there were any problems. She asks me the reasons for the trip. ‘Tourism’, I reply. Then she says that further control is needed ”.

“locked in a room” — At that moment, as if he were in a James Bond film, the boy was transferred to a restricted area of ​​the airport: “I confiscate mobile phone and luggage by hand and leave me alone in a small dark room, waiting for I don’t know what. They lock the door. Imagine the fear. I was wondering what had happened, after all I didn’t do anything, I’ve never committed a crime. I try to knock on the door, no answer. I didn’t know what to do, I couldn’t communicate with anyone. Eventually a policewoman arrives and leaves with a string of questions: what are my family’s names, what work do they do. She repeats to me if my name is Giuseppe Russo and if I’m from Naples. I tell you ‘yes, there is some problem?’”. See also Athletics, four Sardinians in the tricolor final of the 100 won by Jacobs

the exchange of persons — “After the interrogation – says Russo again – this man explains to me that they are looking for a drug trafficker in Naples, with my same name, but who have understood that it’s not me”. Then, realizing the fact that he couldn’t be the wanted one, the story finally starts conclusionwith the official apologizing for the time he wasted and letting him go.