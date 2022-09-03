The championship begins on Sunday: the Brianza relegated from Serie D have included the striker Sarr and the midfielder Orlandi in a squad with interesting young people

PAVIA

Having put the Italian Cup on file (where the derby of 14 with Vogherese at Fortunati will be decisive for the passage to the second round), Pavia is preparing for the debut in the league which will see him face off at home on Sunday (kick-off at 15.30) one of the teams predicted among the contenders for the top area of ​​the standings, Vis Nova Giussano.

Many young people, but also big ones

The Brianza have changed a lot after relegation from D. Agostino Mastrolonardo has been recalled to the bench, protagonist of the Neroverdi climb from the first category to the fourth series who last year led the Ardor Lazzate in group A of Excellence from mid-season. . The club from Brianza, while focusing on the enhancement of the many young people in its youth sector, has also included important players for the category. Starting from two big names who in 2021-22 achieved promotion to Serie D: the 35-year-old striker Michel Sarr, taken from Varese, with whom he scored 11 goals in the ride to the final victory and the 34-year-old midfielder Emanuele Orlandi who jumped category won it through the play offs with Castanese. Both have chosen the Brianza project to be protagonists again in Excellence. With them to complete the offensive department there is also Salvatore Catta, 24, ex Fanfulla in D and known in our area for having worn the shirt of the Accademia Pavese two years ago; in the last season he was at Base 96 Seveso, a team that was beaten in the play out final of group A of Excellence by Pavia. Vis Nova’s start of the season was positive with two victories in group 5 of the cup: at the debut, success 1-2 away to Tavernerio on the Altabrianza field with goals from Orlandi and Cavalli; in the second outing, Mr. Mastrolonardo left some veterans like Mantegazza and Orlandi to rest, thinking about the match in Pavia, but his team still won 2-0 with goals from Catta and the young Mancosu. On the last day for the passage of the round direct clash between Vis Nova Giussano and Brianza Olginatese.

Pavia is therefore immediately awaited by a big match, to which it will present itself without the striker Joseph Stroppa (a disqualification round to be served from last season) and the unavailable Lucas Garcia (who works separately) and the defender Gabriel Di Bartolo for a shoulder injury remedied to Pandino. –

ENRICO VENNI