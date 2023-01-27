Global soccer player transfers to record high in 2022 2023-01-27 17:01:59.0 Source: Xinhua Net Sports

Author: Shan Lei

FIFA announced the 2022 global transfer report on the 26th. The report shows that the number of global football player transfers in the past year reached a record 71,002 times.

According to the report data, among the more than 70,000 transfers in 2022, 21,764 are professional football players, and the rest are transfers of amateur players. There were 20,209 transfers of professional players to male players, an increase of 11.6% compared to 2021; there were 1,555 transfers of female players, an increase of 19.3%.

In the statistical ranking of global transfer fees in 2022, clubs from the UK spend the most, totaling nearly US$2.2 billion; French clubs are the most profitable, earning more than US$740 million through player transfers.

In terms of player introduction or export, Portuguese clubs will import the most players in 2022, with 901 players transferred to Portugal from clubs in other countries and regions; Brazil once again tops the player export list, with a total of 998 Brazilian players transferred in 2022 Play football in other countries and regions.