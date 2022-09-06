Home Sports Gnonto at Leeds, the background: Mr. Marsch wanted to meet his parents
Gnonto at Leeds, the background: Mr. Marsch wanted to meet his parents

Gnonto at Leeds, the background: Mr. Marsch wanted to meet his parents

The Italian joined the Premier League after his experience at Zurich.

Nice story to tell that of Wilfred Gnonto who a few days ago is a new player of Leedswhich snatched him from Zurich for 4.5 million euros.

In the past few hours, the official announcement of his arrival in the Premier League and also the first images of his arrival at the club’s facilities where the Italian was able to make a first acquaintance with the coach and his staff as well as with his new teammates.

Just the coach of the Leeds, march, made a very nice gesture towards the young player. As reported by Fanpage, in fact, seeing Gnonto slightly bewildered and intimidated by the new adventure, he gave him a few days off – over the weekend just ended – to allow him to settle in the best possible way and went away with him with the aim of accompanying him in person to take all his things from the parents’ house. The coach wanted to meet the footballer’s father and mother. A gesture of kindness and hospitality that the boy will surely have appreciated.

