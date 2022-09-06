IVREA. From the Gerber saddles of the Terzo Ponte di Ivrea to the multipurpose of Candia, the cost of raw materials also affects the public procurement sector. He gets his hands on government projects, but also on road safety. Think of the difficulties that the construction site had for the extraordinary maintenance of the XXV Aprile viaduct (known as the third bridge) with the consolidation of the Gerber saddles in via dei Cappuccini. Here the company that won the contract, for 260 thousand euros, which came from Cancello in the province of Caserta, should have started work at the beginning of May, but you never did, due to the expensive raw materials. The Municipality has thus terminated the contract and is contacting the second company in the ranking. And it involves structural work on the busiest road junction in the city.

Even the Sanremo company that was to build the new multipurpose in Candia, stopped in front of the high prices. Renouncing – and we add without doubt: reluctantly – to a contract worth 700 thousand euros. And in this case the contract is all to be redone. The same tender launched today, in fact, would have cost 200 thousand euros more, 28% of the original amount. As a result, the companies that finished second, third and fourth also gave up. Not only that, administrations are practically powerless in the face of this type of renunciation. «Even if we had wanted to raise the amount – explained the mayor Mario Mottino -, I would not have been able to because the procurement code does not provide for increases of more than 20%. Another possible solution would have been to divide the contract into lots, but this is not foreseen either. So we’ll have to start over, it’s inevitable. Of course, in this moment of emergency it would have been useful to provide for a derogation, because these problems are now blocking many administrations and many businesses. To give an example, the wood compared to the time of the race has increased by 79% ». So there is also a question of legislation, completely unsuitable for facing the economic scenarios we are experiencing, albeit for a question of transparency in public procurement.

In Barone Canavese, on the other hand, the works for the refurbishment of the bathrooms of the nursery school had to start last January. The works then began, but this summer.

Here the company had renounced a total contract worth 350 thousand euros. The Bertinato administration had in fact won a further regional contribution of 86 thousand euros, granted to municipalities with a population of less than a thousand inhabitants, which would also have allowed the refurbishment of the bathrooms of the preschool of Barone Canavese. «However, works that are subordinated to the more complex seismic adaptation of the building, – the mayor Alessio Bertinato had announced – which had been financed last year by the state with 350 thousand euros. The company, which was the winner of the tender, however, gave up due to problems linked to the difficult supply and the increase in the costs of raw materials ».