Go all out to host the most successful Asian Games in history!Zhejiang Sports clarifies the key points of this year’s work

Recently, the Zhejiang Provincial Sports Bureau issued the “Provincial Sports Bureau’s 2023 Work Points”, proposing to carry out extensive national fitness activities, strengthen youth sports work, promote the overall development of mass sports, competitive sports, and the sports industry, and go all out to hold the most successful session in history. Asian Games and other requirements.

Promote the high-quality development of sports with Chinese-style sports modernization, and create new advantages in Zhejiang’s sports governance system and mechanism

Accelerate sports to promote common prosperity. Adhere to sports to benefit the people, and accelerate the construction of a higher-level public service system for national fitness. Adhere to sports to enrich the people, and vigorously develop the sports industry that can increase the income of the people and promote the economic development of one side, so as to realize the revitalization of sports in the countryside and the empowerment of cities through sports. Adhere to sports to help the people, run sports events around the masses well, undertake major international events, and strive for success in international and domestic arenas. Adhere to the benefits of sports for the people, consolidate the grassroots sports governance system, and open up the “last mile” of grassroots sports governance and services. Adhere to the reform of sports, take the reform of sports digitalization as the traction, leverage the reform and innovation of key fields and key links of sports, and form a number of institutional and institutional models, breakthrough landmark achievements, and experience that can be replicated and promoted by sports to promote common prosperity.

Continue to promote the establishment of sports modernized counties (cities, districts). A total of 23 units have applied for the second batch, and they will “jointly build” with the national sports and fitness model cities and counties. Accelerate the construction of “one venue, two venues”, and by the end of 2023, the coverage rate of “one venue, two venues” in counties (cities, districts) will reach more than 55%. Optimize the layout of amateur training, strengthen the construction of sports bases, and consolidate the foundation for training reserve talents.

Continue to improve the efficiency of sports governance. Deepen the digital reform of sports, create version 2.0 of “Sports Brain”, iteratively improve the “Zheli Fitness” application, and promote sports facilities management and other applications. Continue to deepen the “one thing” reform of athletes and coaches. Carry out the pilot and promotion of the immediate restriction of national athlete level certification. Focusing on the “Champion Model Data Analysis Platform”, create or iterate more than 3 technology-assisted training and preparation projects. Deepen the reform of the grassroots sports governance system, and achieve full coverage of grassroots sports committees in administrative villages (communities) across the province in 2023. Introduce implementation opinions on promoting the opening of sports venues of government agencies, enterprises and institutions, and strive to have more than 1,000 open units in the province by the end of 2023. The revision of the “Measures for the Implementation of the “Sports Law of the People’s Republic of China” in Zhejiang Province” was initiated. Integrate development indexes such as national fitness, competitive sports, and sports industry, build a comprehensive evaluation index system for sports development, and form digital applications.

Strengthen talent support. Further promote the inclusion of sports talents in the overall pattern of party committee and government talent work, and strive to include sports talents in the local talent certification catalog and fully cover the city. Introduce professional title evaluation standards for competitive sports, public sports coaches, sports protection teachers, and school sports coaches, further increase efforts to recruit athletes from social forces, expand the team of coaches through various methods, and create innovative high-level referee management colleges and training base. Introduce a system for outstanding retired athletes to learn and exercise at the grassroots level during the career transition period.

Go all out to hold the most successful Asian Games in history, and hand over the high-score report of wonderful hosting, brilliant competition, and excellent participation

Complete the competition organization and guarantee work with high quality. Deepen and refine the schedule and competition registration, determine the overall schedule, unit schedule and sub-event schedule of the Asian Games, and organize the second registration by number of people and the third registration by name. Continue to promote anti-doping work. Systematically promote test drills and strive to hold more high-level international test competitions. Refining and improving the event command service guarantee system, strengthening the special team for venue work, and comprehensively optimizing the operation of the event. Successfully completed the high-standard task of hosting 5 Asian Games events and 1 Asian Paralympic event of Huanglong Sports Center, and the training guarantee tasks of 5 Asian Games events of Zhejiang Sports Vocational and Technical College.

Successfully completed the “doorway” competition task. Focusing on swimming, shooting, badminton, sailing windsurfing, kayaking, rowing and other advantageous events, deepen the provincial and ministerial cooperation to build a national team mechanism, send more outstanding athletes to the national team and participate in the Hangzhou Asian Games, and strive to achieve the largest number of participating events , The best record in the competition history.

Efficient use of Asian Games resource dividends. Taking advantage of the opportunity and influence of the Hangzhou Asian Games, strengthen ties with international sports organizations, and actively introduce a number of international events with great influence, high economic value, good implementation and high growth. Continue to promote the opening of the Asian Games venues to benefit the people, so that the masses can share the Asian Games dividends.

In-depth implementation of the national fitness strategy to build a higher level of national fitness public service system

Efforts will be made to improve the supply level of public fitness services for all. By the end of 2023, the province’s per capita sports field area will reach more than 2.9 square meters, the proportion of people who regularly participate in physical exercise will exceed 44%, and the national fitness rate will stabilize at more than 94.3%. Continue to promote the construction of sports venues and facilities around the masses, build more than 1,000 grassroots sports venues and facilities in the province, and strive to create a “10-minute fitness circle”. Efforts should be made to build a comprehensive open service evaluation mechanism for public sports venues with the number of service personnel, service duration, and service quality as the core. Appropriately reduce the scale of provincial-level mass events, hold more than 10,000 national fitness events of all kinds in the province, and innovate and create a number of influential national fitness IP events. Strengthen scientific fitness guidance and healthy lifestyle publicity around the masses, hold 1,000 scientific fitness lectures above the county level, and directly benefit more than 100,000 people. Strictly implement the “six entry” system for provincial outstanding athletes, and provincial team athletes provide fitness guidance services for no less than 4 times and no less than 6 hours for primary and secondary schools or communities every year.

Accelerate the development of sports and health integration. Accelerate the revision and promulgation of the provincial-level guidance on deepening the high-quality development of sports and health integration, focus on improving the “sports and health integration” health service system coordinated by sports, health, education and other departments, build a new model of sports to promote health, and focus on “governance The transformation from “already ill” to “preventive treatment”. Guide the Nanxun District of Huzhou City and Nanhu District of Jiaxing City to carry out the pilot construction of national sports and health centers, and establish a complete physical fitness test, exercise risk assessment, and scientific fitness guidance system.

Focus on improving the governance capabilities of sports social organizations. Promote the substantive reform of sports social organizations, and strive to increase the substantive operation rate of sports associations at the city and county levels by 10%. Select the best and match the leaders of the sports associations, and strive to achieve a 3A compliance rate of more than 60% of the province’s sports associations. Implement the deepening project of sports level assessment, and release more than 2 sports group standards. Continue to carry out the assessment of the vitality index of sports social organizations, and strive to achieve a pass rate of more than 80% of the vitality index of sports social organizations. Continue to carry out sports social organizations to help the common prosperity of 26 counties in mountainous areas, deepen “sports + regional promotion”, and help rural revitalization.

Promote high-quality training and preparation work, and continuously improve the ability to win glory for the country and add reputation to the province

Make every effort to prepare for the Paris Olympics. Strive to attack for gold medals in 7 major events and 14 minor events including weightlifting, badminton, shooting, swimming, gymnastics, kayaking, and cycling, and resolutely defend the honor of “gold medals in every Olympic Games”. Focus on key projects, key teams, and key athletes, deepen the “one person, one case, one team” guarantee mechanism for sports teams, and fully implement the “maximum one mention” service for sports teams.

Actively promote the reform and development of the Provincial Team Joint Office. Establish and improve the new mechanism for the preparation of provincial teams jointly organized by provincial bureaus and cities, optimize the strategic layout and resource allocation of sports events, and jointly complete the preparation and participation tasks of the “three major battles” in the new cycle. Publish the “2023 List of Projects Jointly Organized by Provincial Sports Teams”, and encourage and support municipal, local and social forces to jointly organize and jointly build provincial excellent sports teams.

Persevere in doing a good job in the competition, discipline and anti-doping work.

Comprehensively strengthen youth sports work, promote the healthy development of youth and the continuous emergence of high-quality competitive sports reserve talents

Further promote the “integration of sports and education”. The joint education department actively implements the “Spring Seedling Project” of youth sports, guides students to master more than 2 sports skills, and effectively guarantees students 1 hour of physical activity time in and out of school every day. Taking the opportunity of guiding Huzhou City to promote the popularization of national youth scientific fitness guidance, focusing on the two themes of “myopia prevention and control” and “posture improvement”, promote the formation and improvement of the province’s long-term youth physical health intervention mechanism. Cultivate and promote the campus sports model of “one school, one product” and “one school with multiple products”, forming a campus sports culture brand with regional characteristics.

Consolidate and strengthen the construction of grassroots sports schools. Improve the system for provincial team coaches to contact grassroots sports schools, continue to carry out comprehensive training camps for provincial-level key reserve talents, and promote the “star selection plan” for sports reserve talents. Do a good job in the layout of amateur training reserve talents in the province in the new cycle of 2023-2026, and the number of people in the layout is stable at more than 50,000.

Promote the construction of schools with traditional sports characteristics. Accelerate the promotion of the creative work of Zhejiang Sports Vocational and Technical College, and effectively play a leading role in demonstration. Strengthen cooperation with colleges and universities to promote the joint construction of high-level sports teams. Unimpeded the “one-stop” education mechanism for sports talents in primary schools, middle schools, and universities. Implement the “Implementation Opinions on the Management of Professional and Technical Positions for Sports Coaches in Primary and Middle Schools in Zhejiang Province”, and smooth the channels for Zhejiang’s outstanding retired athletes and sports school coaches to enter the school and serve as sports coaches.

Vigorously implement the “double increase” plan to create a modern sports industry system

Strive to reach 500 billion yuan in total output of the sports industry by the end of 2023, completing the “14th Five-Year Plan” target tasks two years ahead of schedule.

Promote the transformation and upgrading of the sports manufacturing industry. Accelerate the cultivation of 5-10 national sports manufacturing individual champions, 20 “specialized, special and new” famous products, and create a group of advanced sports manufacturing clusters with a level of 100 billion. Increase the promotion and sales of Zhejiang star products such as water sports equipment, outdoor sports equipment, and home fitness equipment, and make Zhejiang’s sports manufacturing brand bigger and stronger.

Accelerate the development of modern sports service industry. Promote the construction of national sports consumption pilot cities, and cultivate 1-2 national sports consumption center cities. Encourage social forces to invest in, construct and operate sports facilities such as sports parks, and build more than 20 sports service complexes with distinctive sports characteristics and good economic benefits.

Standardize and expand the sports training industry. Formulate and implement new standards for the sports training industry, accelerate the large-scale development of sports training companies, expand the consumption scene of sports training, and create well-known sports training companies. Accelerate the promotion of the “Zheli Sports Training” supervision platform, and use the “Zhejiang Sports Cloud Loan” to support the sports training industry to solve difficulties. Introduced systems and mechanisms such as the “Administrative Measures for Sports Out-of-school Training Institutions in Zhejiang Province”.

Innovate and develop the outdoor sports industry. Continue to promote the brand building of “Sports Zhejiang, Outdoor Paradise”, and build a new pattern of outdoor sports development with Zhejiang characteristics of “two belts, three districts and four networks”. Promote the industrialization of fashion sports such as mountain, water, aviation, ice and snow outdoor sports, support the development of emerging sports such as camping, Frisbee, and rugby, and encourage the construction of car and motorcycle sports venues, car self-driving sports camps and RV campgrounds. Accelerate the integrated development of sports and tourism, and create a number of influential sports tourism boutique routes, boutique scenic spots, and boutique events. Strengthen the supervision of high-risk sports business sites, and promote the application of intelligent security service platforms for swimming venues.

Vigorously cultivate the competition performance industry. Actively introduce and bid for major international sports events, cultivate self-owned brand events, and strengthen the home games of professional leagues such as the Chinese Super League and the CBA League. Actively strive for national individual sports associations to build event bases in Zhejiang, and continue to build a number of “sports city”, “event city” and “event gathering counties”.

(Original title “Go all out to host the most successful Asian Games in history! Zhejiang Sports clarifies the key points of this year’s work”)