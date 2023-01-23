Go back to my hometown in Hunan and pass on a cup in Taizhou. The whole plate of celebration cakes in Taizhou. There are 28 dishes for the New Year’s Eve dinner at Grandma’s house in Guizhou.

Yesterday, on the first day of the Lunar New Year, many orange friends posted posts to share their customs and food for the New Year. The reunion was happy and joyful, and the strong flavor of the New Year could be felt through the screen.

For the upcoming Spring Festival holiday, please continue to post on the topic of #烟火中国# in the orange circle of friends, and share the fireworks you see in the world in the form of videos or pictures. It can be a street decorated with lights, a jubilant crowd, or a rising smoke, or a vast and magnificent scenery… as long as it is your real experience and experience, you can record your true feelings.

Activity time: January 20th – January 29th.

Let’s take a look at the wonderful sharing of orange friends on the first day of the new year.

Hangzhou Longwu Hejia Village

Have you exercised this Spring Festival? On the afternoon of January 22 (the first day of the new year), the national trampoline team, which is preparing for the Paris Olympics and the Hangzhou Asian Games at Zhejiang Sports Vocational and Technical College, came to Hejia Village, Longwu Town, West Lake District, Hangzhou, and played with the villagers. A low-threshold, fun sport suitable for all ages: small trampoline.

Taking advantage of the Spring Festival holiday, Tokyo Olympic trampoline champion Zhu Xueying and her teammates came to Hejia Village to celebrate the New Year with the villagers and climb high to pray for blessings. Everyone climbed up Niu Mountain, the highest peak in Hejia Village at an altitude of 396.5 meters, and had a panoramic view of the beautiful scenery of the tea mountain.

Hejia Village is one of the 13 villages in Longwu Tea Town and one of the main production areas of West Lake Longjing. When the weather is good, this is a must-see place for many hipsters and young people. Now, because of the arrival of the national trampoline team, Hejia Village is about to start another story of “rural sports revitalization”. Xu Hongliang, Secretary of the Party Branch of Hejia Village, introduced that Hejia Village is vigorously promoting the small trampoline project, focusing on building demonstration sites for the small trampoline project with the village as the unit, which is the first in the province and is at the forefront even if you look at the whole country.

Yuan Shoulong, deputy director of the Gymnastics Management Center of the State Sports General Administration, vice chairman and secretary-general of the China Trampoline and Skills Association, said that trampoline, known as “air ballet”, is a comprehensive sport that integrates competition, fitness, viewing and entertainment. For sports events, the national trampoline team’s going to villages and communities is also a way to popularize trampoline sports. From the development and promotion of competitive trampoline to mass trampoline, the base of participating mass trampoline sports is large, and it can also help the selection of talents for competitive trampoline.

After that, the National Trampoline Team will continue to stay in Hangzhou for training, fully preparing for the Hangzhou Asian Games. Judging from the previously announced Hangzhou Asian Games unit schedule, there are two gold medals for men and women in the trampoline event; the competition venue is the Huanglong Sports Center Gymnasium.

“I hope that the Asian Games near my home will give me a chance to express myself,” said Fan Xinyi, a trampoline world champion and girl from Ningbo.

Zhu Xueying said: “In the next stage, I will continue to improve my skills, adjust my mentality, and strive to get a good ranking in the Asian Games points competition. I will work hard, strive to qualify for the Asian Games, and move towards my first Asian Games. The tour is in full swing.”

Huainan, Anhui

Orange friend Dong Qi: I finally ate the baked pear with rock sugar that I have always wanted. The last time I ate it, the baby was not born. After so many years, the street has changed, but this Sydney is still the original taste, and the price is affordable. , During the festival, it is only 5 yuan a piece.

During the Chinese New Year this year, orange friend Dong Qi took his wife and two children and drove more than 300 kilometers back to his wife’s hometown in Huainan, Anhui. On the first day of the Lunar New Year, a family of four was walking on the bustling commercial street in Huainan. Dong Qi was very emotional: “The last time I ate rock candy pears on this street, Er Bao was not born yet.”

During the three years of the epidemic, Dong Qi said that his wife never came home once. In order to welcome their daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren back, the father-in-law and mother-in-law prepared a sumptuous New Year’s Eve dinner early, “Except for the big carp that was fried and put on the table, you can’t eat it (because you want to get a good fortune every year), and the rest There are 25 dishes, and the whole family has eaten more than 20 mouthfuls.” This year, the whole family spent a reunion year together at Dong Qi’s father-in-law’s new home, “This is the happiest year my wife has had in recent years.”