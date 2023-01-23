On Sunday afternoon, 22-year-old Jair de Jesús Gómez Díaz drowned in the La Vega resort located north of Valledupar.

The young man had come to the river with a friend and after 30 minutes he decided to jump into the water where he didn’t come out anymore.

“Seeing that a period of time passed that he did not come out, he began to look for him (the companion) and when they found him he was already lifeless,” the authorities reported.

Another version of the community indicates that apparently Jair de Jesús Gómez after jumping into the water hit himself with a stone that left him unconscious and caused him to die by immersion. However, Legal Medicine will be in charge of confirming the fact.

Jair de Jesús Gómez, a native of Fonseca, lived in the Simón Bolívar neighborhood of Valledupar

This is the first death by immersion that has been recorded in the capital of Cesar this year.