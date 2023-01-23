Home News young man drowned in La Vega
News

young man drowned in La Vega

by admin
young man drowned in La Vega

On Sunday afternoon, 22-year-old Jair de Jesús Gómez Díaz drowned in the La Vega resort located north of Valledupar.

The young man had come to the river with a friend and after 30 minutes he decided to jump into the water where he didn’t come out anymore.

“Seeing that a period of time passed that he did not come out, he began to look for him (the companion) and when they found him he was already lifeless,” the authorities reported.

Another version of the community indicates that apparently Jair de Jesús Gómez after jumping into the water hit himself with a stone that left him unconscious and caused him to die by immersion. However, Legal Medicine will be in charge of confirming the fact.

Jair de Jesús Gómez, a native of Fonseca, lived in the Simón Bolívar neighborhood of Valledupar

This is the first death by immersion that has been recorded in the capital of Cesar this year.

See also  The Sichuan Provincial Party Committee Propaganda Group entered Meishan to give a profound understanding and accurately grasp the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

You may also like

They announce nine measures to overcome the crisis...

Pocket hit: gas value would exceed $13,000 this...

Istmina: a soldier killed and four wounded by...

Lorey, the girl who fulfilled the dream of...

Sena opens job offers to work in Canada

Merchant was saved from dying in a robbery...

Taxi drivers would strike this Monday in Bogotá:...

They rob nurses while they were attending an...

Yuan Jiajun and Hu Henghua inspected people’s livelihood...

Everything ready for Colombiatex of the Americas 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy