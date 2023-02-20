Of Mirko Graziano

Turin and Cremonese didn’t go beyond a draw: once on each side with a penalty from Sanabria in the first 45′ and a great goal from Tsadjout at the start of the second half. Doubling by Valeri, but the grenades recapture the match with Singo

Psychoanalysis bull. One goal ahead (Sanabria penalty) and with the match in hand both technically and in terms of intensity, he goes totally haywire for half an hour after the interval, unable to find countermeasures to Ballardini’s tactical change: Meit out, Afena—Gyan in , bye 3-5-2, forward with a heavy 3-4-3. The Cremonese renounces to play in the middle of the field, sinks with long balls and ferociously attacks the second balls: thus arrive the goals of Tsadjout (splendid right to shoot) and Valeri (left-handed missile from Valeri). The Juric band wakes up only after the disadvantage: equalizes with Singo (undersized left foot), comes close to scoring the game with Sanabria, with a header (great flight by Carbesecchi), and closes with anger and intensity. Inexplicable ups and downs.

Toro gets the game going right away, wastes the usual good dose of chances (super Carnesecchi on Sanabria, then Karamoh shoots high from a few meters), then passes in the end of the first half. Sernicola extends Ilic: transforms Sanabria. The Paraguayan returns to home goals after 13 months. First half too shy for the Cremonese, in fact non-existent in the last 20 meters. Ballardini changes everything precisely at the beginning of the second half: and the music changes. See also Udinese and Napoli, difference of two million for Deulofeu

This draw was certainly a difficult blow to take for Toro, who aimed to immediately recover seventh place and appear in front of Juve one week before the derby. Now the feat in the black and white den will really be needed to drive away the ghosts of a second part of the season to be experienced in the middle ground: without pitfalls behind, but also with poor prospects of approaching the noble areas so to speak. Then, let it be clear, the ranking says that nothing is actually compromised yet, the fact that it won’t be easy to adequately recharge the troops’ batteries, especially on a mental level. And in this sense, the difference will have to be made by Ivan Juric: a maturity exam for him too, who has often exalted the moral and professional qualities of the group available