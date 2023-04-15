Golfer McIlroy was fined three million dollars for withdrawing from the second tournament

9
The 33-year-old McIlroy withdrew from the opening tournament of the season in Hawaii in January. According to the rules introduced last year, each player from the elite twenty of the PGA bonus program can miss only one of the selected tournaments during the year for personal or family reasons.
The PGA Tour introduced a bonus program for top golfers in response to the competitive LIV Golf Series. McIlroy, who did not make the cut at the recent Masters, was supposed to receive $12 million (more than 250 million crowns) from this program this year.
