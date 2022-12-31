The Napoli midfielder and the Roma defender are followed in Italy and Europe. Boga, Zurkowski and Malinovskyi are also looking for space. Here’s where they could go in January
A disappointed team looking for a new destination in the January transfer market. The first part of the championship has already been archived for a month and a half, but it has left deep “marks” on those who have played less than they thought. Apart from a few exceptions, it is difficult to convince the disgruntled to evaluate a different option than the sale, which they discussed at length during the stop with their respective attorneys.