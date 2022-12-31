Home Sports Gollini, Demme, Rugani, Karsdorp: how many unhappy are ready to leave
by admin
The Napoli midfielder and the Roma defender are followed in Italy and Europe. Boga, Zurkowski and Malinovskyi are also looking for space. Here’s where they could go in January

A disappointed team looking for a new destination in the January transfer market. The first part of the championship has already been archived for a month and a half, but it has left deep “marks” on those who have played less than they thought. Apart from a few exceptions, it is difficult to convince the disgruntled to evaluate a different option than the sale, which they discussed at length during the stop with their respective attorneys.

