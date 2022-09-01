Too much Juventus for Spezia but they leave the stadium with their heads held high.

Too much Juventus for Spezia, who play openly against the bianconeri and remain in the game until a few minutes from the end when they finally surrender to Milik. A defeat analyzed by Gotti on the microphones of Sky Sport.

The team played bravely at the stadium. It wasn’t enough but we saw a more strong-willed team than unrealistic. The rest, according to Gotti, can be improved. “I am not satisfied. I register that step forward from the point of personality and courage and also in the order of the two phases of the game but I am never happy when I lose, especially because the result was in the balance. I am not happy to leave without points after such a match. You must never be satisfied after a defeat, it is part of the growth path also from the point of view of mentality. The team managed the pitch and the distances between the lines well, but it is as if you content with reaching twenty meters. Then you need a different fury, which I have not seen in the penalty area where the difference is made. “

This was also a field where it was not possible to score points. Two away games where it was difficult to get points, first Inter and then Juventus. Playing away from the Peak was very prohibitive but he tried with a profoundly different formation by moving Gyasi forward. “Gyasi and Nzola love to play together, they also try to have good readings. I tried to build an atypical 3-5-2 in which the boy runs more forward than backward. When the market closes we will make a small summary of this first. share of the market in view of next January “. For now, there are no new grafts without outputs. Gotti is aware of this and takes note of it. “I prefer to deal with what the camp is telling me.” See also China's women's soccer team rises in world rankings after Asian Cup win

