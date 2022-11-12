November 12, 2022

The act of force, as king of Israel. You are not a world champion by chance. Gregorio Paltrinieri triumphs in Eilat, Israel, for the World Series and confirms himself as master of the 10 km, the Olympic cross-country specialty. He succeeds in the golden mirror of the Israeli water in 1h46’41 “8 leaving behind the French Marc Antoine Olivier (1h46’43” 4) and the Hungarian David Betlehem (1h46’44 “2), under the podium the other Hungarian Kristof Rasovszky (1h46’45 ″ 4). There is a lot of Italy do Rubaudo in the top ten after the third place in yesterday’s relay behind France and Australia: fifth Domenico Acerenza, European champion of the specialty (1h’46 ″ 45 ″ 5), sixth Andrea Manzi (1h4647 ″ 1), seventh the world champion of the 25 km, Dario Verani (1h4647 ″ 1), tenth Matteo Furlan (1h46’56 ″ 0). An excellent team response for a result to be included as the last act of a memorable 2022 season full of medals (the Olympian won at least one gold in all the specialties from 800 to 10,000): the happiest was the coach Fabrizio Antonelli. Greg and his disciples.