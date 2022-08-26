False start for Liverpool. Former goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar would have a solution … already proven.

Three games without a win. The worst Liverpool of the last ten years. It was from 2012/2013 that the reds failed to win even one of the first three league games. The team’s results leave no room for optimism to regain the title. After the false start it is forbidden to make a mistake. A change of direction is urgently needed. Or even offering a couple of beers in Grobbelaar will be fine. Answering readers’ questions for the new issue of FourFourTwo , the Anfield icon confessed how he, in his opinion, pushed the Reds to the Premier League title two years ago. Well, he peed on Anfield’s goal posts.

The goalkeeper, answering questions from fans, confessed how, in his own way, he contributed to Liverpool’s victory. “I am originally from South Africa and then I grew up in Rhodesia. In Africa there is a conviction. If you think the camp is cursed, you need to pee on the poles to break the spell. I remembered this particular episode when I am. returned to live in England and was asked to play at Anfield. Tage Herstad, the fan who invited me immediately told me that I should do something for Liverpool. “

Grobbelaar confesses that he did not immediately understand the meaning of the request. Then when he realized he should pee on the poles he looked for a solution. “I peed in a bottle, poured it all over the goalposts and the crossbar at both ends. Well, I saved a penalty at Anfield Road End. Then the Reds went undefeated at Anfield and won the Premier League. “. It remains to be seen whether it is appropriate to grant an encore. And especially if the “task” should be assigned to Alisson. Otherwise, a simple phone call to the iconic extreme defender who has never backed down for Liverpool is all it takes … See also Between the leaders Montanaro and Vallorco a long distance duel La Vischese with Cavaliere

August 25, 2022

