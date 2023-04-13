Status: 04/13/2023 5:50 p.m

The only 19-year-old Pascal Brendel was the only German gymnast to reach the all-around final at the European Championships in Antalya. There, the Hessian showed a strong performance and was rewarded with eighth place on his European Championship debut.

Even before his first European Championship final, Pascal Brendel received advance praise from the highest level. National coach Valeri Belenki enthused about the 19-year-old after the strong qualification with sixth place: “A new star is born.” The young Hessian also convinced in the final in the six-way battle of pommel horse, wrestling, vault, parallel bars, high bar and floor and ended up in eighth place in Antalya.

Brendel strong on the horizontal bar

Brendel, who competes for KTV 68 Wetzlar in the Bundesliga, moved forward in the competition and was eighth before the final horizontal bar exercise. Brendel then scored 13.233 points on the horizontal bar and was heartily hearted by national coach Belenki.

Brendel thus underpinned his status as a gymnast with a future. In the field of 24, the German champion on the pommel horse left some bigger names behind. The gold medal went to local hero Adem Asil. The closest to the rings world champion from Turkey came Jake Jarman from Great Britain and the Ukrainian Ilya Kovtun.

SWR live stream on Saturday & Sunday

At the weekend, all decisions of the European Gymnastics Championships in Antalya will be broadcast on swr.de and sportschau.de in a SWR live stream. It starts at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, when the men’s medals will be awarded on floor, pommel horse and rings. The women start in vault and on uneven bars.

On Sunday, the decisions will be streamed from 12 p.m. to 2:40 p.m. The men’s events are all about vault, parallel bars and high bar. The women do gymnastics on the balance beam and on the floor.