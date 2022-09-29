Original title: Half-time battle report: Zhang Lu missed the opportunity and Zeng Cheng rescued Dalian people temporarily 0 to 0 Shenhua

On September 29th, Beijing time, in the 18th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League, a contest between Dalian and Shanghai Shenhua was launched. Neither side made any achievements in the first half. Hand in blank.

In the 9th minute of the game, Wu Xi sent a through ball from the right side of the frontcourt, Zhang Lu grabbed his position in the penalty area and hit the goal wide from a small angle. In the 13th minute of the game, Dong Yanfeng took a long shot from the front of the penalty area and hit the near corner of the goal slightly. In the 19th minute of the game, Mamba got the ball on the left side of the frontcourt and sent an oblique pass. Fei Yu, who was plugged in on the right, received the ball and fell to the ground and hit the opponent’s player. In the 20th minute of the game, when Wu Yan was about to kick his big foot in the penalty area, Yang Xu, who was being scrambled for, fell to the ground. Yang Xu was shown a yellow card, and then the team doctor came into the field to give Wu Yan a simple treatment. In the 29th minute of the game, Sun Guowen made a cross from the right and was pushed out of the baseline by Zhang Lu, and then Tesonev took a left corner kick and was pushed out of the penalty area by the opponent.

In the 38th minute of the game, Mamba made a mistake in the frontcourt and was interrupted. Then Huang Jiahui tackled Yang Xu who was advancing with the ball in the middle arc, and was shown a yellow card. Huang Jiahui also accumulated four yellow cards and missed the next round with Tianjin Jinmen. Tiger game. In the 42nd minute of the game, Mamba fouled Zhang Lu in the backcourt, and then Qian Jie threw a free kick into the penalty area. After the ball hit the ground and rebounded, no one touched it and went straight out of the bottom line. In the 44th minute of the game, Liu Le grabbed a foul from behind and was shown a yellow card. At the end of the first half, the Dalian natives temporarily drew 0-0 with Shanghai Shenhua. (Bao Wenlong)

Dalian natives: 30-Wu Yan; 24-Liu Le, 22-Dong Yanfeng, 44-Laures, 11-Sun Guowen; 14-Huang Jiahui (U23), 28-Fei Yu, 31-Lu Peng, 10-Tessonne Husband; 17-Mamba, 39-Yan Xiangchuang.

Substitutes: 1-Zhang Chong, 2-Lin Longchang, 3-Shan Pengfei, 6-Wang Xianjun(U23), 7-Lin Liangming, 18-He Yupeng(U23), 23-Shang Yin, 25-Feng Zeyuan(U23), 26-Cui Mingan, 33-Song Zhiwei, 38-Lu Zhuoyi (U23), 45-Manzoki.

Shanghai Shenhua: 19-Zeng Cheng; 23-Bai Jiajun, 4-Jiang Shenglong (U23), 22-Jin Yangyang, 8-Zhang Lu; 7-Qian Jiejie, 12-Wu Xi, 33-Wang Haijian (U23), 20 -Yu Hanchao, 21-Zhu Baojie; 9-Yang Xu.

Substitutes: 1-Ma Zhen, 6-Feng Xiaoting, 11-Bolaños, 17-Basoggo, 18-Wang Yi, 25-Peng Xinli, 26-Qin Sheng, 27-Zhu Jianrong, 32-Aidi, 36- Liu Ruofan (U23), 37-Sun Shilin, 38-Wen Jiabao (U23).

