Hamburger SV wins city derby in Bundesliga 2 against FC St. Pauli

Fhe sun, which was setting gloriously red behind the Volksparkstadion, was certainly not seen by anyone on this Friday evening at just after eight o’clock in the evening. As well as. A derby was just unfolding that could hardly have been more gripping, with unhealthy noise and a tension that certainly cost many fingernails.

From FC St. Pauli’s point of view, five extra minutes was far too little, because their attempt to equalize had become really powerful in added time. But referee Sven Jablonski from Bremen flagged down the last efforts of the Paulians with his final whistle.

It remained at 4:3 for Hamburger SV in a fascinating city duel in the second Bundesliga. Immediately after the end, the HSV team ran towards the north stand around Jonas Meffert, who was fighting in an exemplary manner. Coach Tim Walter and all bank employees stormed the plowed field, which had demanded considerable stability from all players.

“Very proud of the team”

The big party began – this 17th win of the season on the 29th matchday was just another step towards the hoped-for promotion. And anyone who knows this HSV under this coach knows that things could get tricky again next Saturday at 1. FC Magdeburg. For the moment, however, the coach was just happy: “That was the best win since I’ve been here,” said Walter. “I’m very proud of the team. That’s exactly what we wanted to give the viewers.”

After all, it has long been pure nerve games in the long-distance duel with 1. FC Heidenheim for second place and the direct transition to the Bundesliga; After beating Karlsruher SC, SV Darmstadt 98 hardly seems to be able to get off the top. For coach Fabian Hürzeler’s FC, the second defeat after ten wins probably means the end of all dreams of promotion.



Hamburger SV was allowed to celebrate after a turbulent city derby.

Image: dpa



This is mainly due to the fact that this tactically strong and cohesive team messed up the first half of the season with coach Timo Schultz. “We made too many individual mistakes here and conceded too many goals,” said Hürzeler dissatisfied, “we missed good chances and couldn’t stop HSV’s momentum in the second half.”

The fact that it got exciting twice on this pleasantly warm evening was due to the home team and their excessively risky style. At 3:1 and 4:2 everything seemed to be going well in the middle of the second half. But individual mistakes brought the tireless Paulians back into play; first Elias Saad scored against a completely exposed Hamburg defense (71st minute), then the otherwise inconspicuous Jackson Irvine headed into the goal in the 80th minute after a corner kick – HSV captain Sebastian Schonlau had previously caused it quite unnecessarily.



Quench your thirst amid thick plumes of smoke at halftime

Image: Reuters



But first things first. Walter’s team got off to a good start in front of a packed crowd in the sold-out Volksparkstadion (57,000 fans). The 0: 2 in Kaiserslautern had apparently had little effect. But the committed quarter of an hour was punctuated by a chance for FC through Olapado Afolayan (12th) and a goal from the striker five minutes later, which Jablonski took back for a foul on Miro Muheim.

After 25 minutes, St. Pauli was in full swing, after 36 minutes the visitors from Millerntor were in the lead: the otherwise rather matter-of-fact right-back Manolis Saliakas shot resolutely into the near corner; Goalkeeper Daniel Heuer Fernandes seemed caught off guard. Before the break, Jonas David ventured into unfamiliar territory and hit the corner with a fine right-footed shot to make it 1-1 (44th minute).

The remarkable first half was only the prelude to a rapid second round. First Bakery Jatta in the 48th minute after Schonlau’s cross, then Moritz Heyer, who scored 3-1 four minutes later against St. Pauli’s defense, which was so strong this year – HSV had come out of the dressing room perfectly. But the style demanded by Walter and carried by the team makes Hamburg supporters suffer – without need and tactically naively, the defensive allowed itself to be duped at 3:2. residual defense? Unavailable.

The shaky game of the diamond kickers began, and not even Jakov Medic’s own goal in the 75th minute after the outstanding Sonny Kittel crossed in caused peace. The spectacle picked up full speed, it went back and forth, with Irvine’s 4:3 the tension was at the boiling point. In the end, St. Pauli didn’t get a free kick after David’s handball, but a controversial action was called against them and they were terribly upset. A draw would have been the fair result – only HSV, which initially pushed ahead of Heidenheim, cheered.