Home » Hamburger SV wins city derby in Bundesliga 2 against FC St. Pauli
Sports

Hamburger SV wins city derby in Bundesliga 2 against FC St. Pauli

by admin
Hamburger SV wins city derby in Bundesliga 2 against FC St. Pauli

Fhe sun, which was setting gloriously red behind the Volksparkstadion, was certainly not seen by anyone on this Friday evening at just after eight o’clock in the evening. As well as. A derby was just unfolding that could hardly have been more gripping, with unhealthy noise and a tension that certainly cost many fingernails.

From FC St. Pauli’s point of view, five extra minutes was far too little, because their attempt to equalize had become really powerful in added time. But referee Sven Jablonski from Bremen flagged down the last efforts of the Paulians with his final whistle.

It remained at 4:3 for Hamburger SV in a fascinating city duel in the second Bundesliga. Immediately after the end, the HSV team ran towards the north stand around Jonas Meffert, who was fighting in an exemplary manner. Coach Tim Walter and all bank employees stormed the plowed field, which had demanded considerable stability from all players.

“Very proud of the team”

The big party began – this 17th win of the season on the 29th matchday was just another step towards the hoped-for promotion. And anyone who knows this HSV under this coach knows that things could get tricky again next Saturday at 1. FC Magdeburg. For the moment, however, the coach was just happy: “That was the best win since I’ve been here,” said Walter. “I’m very proud of the team. That’s exactly what we wanted to give the viewers.”

See also  Towards Tokyo 2021: Mirko Tabacchi's Olympic dream has almost vanished

You may also like

Sweating is beautiful – SportOutdoor24

NDR-Sport: Simakala shoots VfL Osnabrück to victory at...

Elon Musk pays for LeBron James’ blue check

Soccer Bundesliga: Hertha BSC – Werder Bremen in...

Verona-Bologna, Zaffaroni: ‘The boys believe it, there’s euphoria...

against Juventus in the Italian Cup there will...

Women’s Bundesliga: Hoffenheim wins late in Leverkusen

Champions League, Filippo Inzaghi: ‘Milan support in the...

Watch a high-level swimming competition during the May...

Counterweight to the ECA: Smaller clubs in Europe...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy