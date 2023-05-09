Hertha BSC: License withdrawal is imminent – “Worst case we’ve ever had”

Bottom of the table Hertha BSC not only has sporting problems, but also massive financial problems. In addition, the investor model is under scrutiny. There is an alarm in the club, the license is in danger. The threat is regional league.

On the sidelines of the home game against RB Leipzig on April 8, Hertha BSC fans protested against the new investor “777”

SThey are still bottom of the table in the Bundesliga. But after the 2-1 win at home against VfB Stuttgart, Hertha BSC are again hopeful that they will still be able to stay up in the league. The Berliners still have three games left.

In terms of sport, things went well last weekend. In terms of finances, on the other hand, things seem to be looking bad. On Monday, the club admitted contact with the German Football League (DFL) on the difficult financial and investor issue, but did not comment substantially on a media report on economic problems and impending licensing difficulties.

“We are in regular contact with the DFL, both regarding the ongoing licensing process and the content of the partnership with our investor 777 Partners,” said the Berlin Bundesliga club on request.

Examination of the investor deal

“Both topics must be discussed and clarified while complying with all legal requirements – in particular the 50+1 rule – and content-related specifications. We will not comment further on these ongoing processes and speculation in the media at the moment,” Hertha said. The DFL pointed out that it does not comment on the licensing documents of individual clubs in the ongoing process.

also read

The “SZ” had previously written that Hertha could face the withdrawal of the Bundesliga license by the DFL in view of the tense economic situation. The newspaper quoted a DFL source without naming names, according to which Hertha was “the worst case we have ever had” when it comes to licensing.

also read Hans Joachim Watzke and Dirk Zingler

The new deal between the Berliners and the investor 777 Partners is therefore still under close scrutiny. The primary question is whether the engagement with the US company violates the 50+1 rules, which limit the influence of financiers in German professional football.

It is indisputable that Berliners are in an extremely difficult economic situation. Without the EUR 100 million financial injection announced by 777 Partners, the DFL license requirements, which are said to be due by June 30th, cannot be met. So if the deal with the US financier fails due to formal objections, the Berliners are threatened with the withdrawal of their right to play in the Bundesliga and 2nd Bundesliga.

A crash up to at least the regional league is the threatening backdrop. Hertha managing director Thomas E. Herrich recently admitted that the current bottom of the Bundesliga was a “restructuring case”.