His wife, physique and what sport does he practice?

Former Football Star Gareth Bale Finds Happiness in Retirement

After retiring from football, Gareth Bale’s life has taken a new turn as he now enjoys spending more time with his family. The 34-year-old Welsh footballer made the decision to step down from the sport in January 2023, following a successful career that included stints at Real Madrid and Los Angeles FC.

Bale, who left Real Madrid in May 2022 after securing several titles including 3 Leagues and 5 Champions Leagues, has found happiness in his new life. He now resides in Essex, England, with his wife Emma Rhys-Jones, whom he has been with since they were teenagers.

The couple shares four children and places family as their top priority. Despite always being stay behind the scenes, Bale has shared glimpses of his personal life and family on his Instagram, where he has over 53.2 million followers.

In addition to spending time with his family, Bale has taken up other sports including tennis and golf. He has also participated in golf championships and expressed his passion for the sport.

Recently, Bale was honored with a decoration from the Prince of Wales and continues to make appearances at various sport events. Additionally, he has been spotted skiing with his family and has even been seen playing tennis and golf with famous personalities such as Spanish Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz and actor Will Ferrell.

It seems that Gareth Bale has found genuine happiness in his new life beyond football and continues to pursue his passion for sports and family.