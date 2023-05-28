Home » Hudson celebrates javelin throw victory in Rehlingen
Sports

Hudson celebrates javelin throw victory in Rehlingen

by admin
Hudson celebrates javelin throw victory in Rehlingen

Record holder Victoria Hudson won the javelin throw at the Whitsun meeting in Rehlingen. The Austrian Athletics Association (ÖLV) athlete, who has already qualified for the World Championships, threw the device at 61.99 m and won ahead of the Czech Nikola Ogrodnikova (60.73).

“I won my first World Athletics Continental Tour Silver Meeting today and I am over the moon. Despite the strong headwind, I was able to achieve good distances,” said Hudson.

Ceh in Diamond League in Rabat discus winner

Meanwhile, the Slovenian world champion Kristjan Ceh won the Diamond League meeting in Rabat in the absence of the Austrian Lukas Weißhaidinger with the discus with 70.32 m.

But the top performance of the evening was offered by Morocco’s folk hero Soufiane El Bakkali over the 3,000 m steeplechase. In 7:56.68 minutes, the 27-year-old missed the 19-year-old world record set by Saif Saaeed Shaheen – the Qatari ran for Kenya under the name Stephen Cherono until 2002 – by three seconds.

Sprint world champion Fred Kerley won over 100 m, the American came in almost no wind to 9.94 seconds. Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas won the 400m in 44.70 seconds, while Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen secured first place in the 1,500m in 3:32.59 minutes.

See also  Oracle Cloud helps Oracle Red Bull Racing prepare for the 2023 season

You may also like

Rodionov loses first round duel against Pouille

Chinese team wins two silver medals in Malaysian...

The Camino di Sant’Antonio, between Veneto, Emilia Romagna...

Indianapolis 500 first for Newgarden, decided in the...

Walter Tavares Real Madrid – Sportando

Thanks to excellent defense, Ševci won the necessary...

Juventus-Milan, Pioli: “You need great players to improve”

Cold zucchini cream, the fresh and light vegetarian...

Transfer market, Milan close to buying Kamada

American driver Newgarden won the Indianapolis 500 for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy