Hudson celebrates javelin throw victory in Rehlingen

Record holder Victoria Hudson won the javelin throw at the Whitsun meeting in Rehlingen. The Austrian Athletics Association (ÖLV) athlete, who has already qualified for the World Championships, threw the device at 61.99 m and won ahead of the Czech Nikola Ogrodnikova (60.73).

“I won my first World Athletics Continental Tour Silver Meeting today and I am over the moon. Despite the strong headwind, I was able to achieve good distances,” said Hudson.

Ceh in Diamond League in Rabat discus winner

Meanwhile, the Slovenian world champion Kristjan Ceh won the Diamond League meeting in Rabat in the absence of the Austrian Lukas Weißhaidinger with the discus with 70.32 m.

But the top performance of the evening was offered by Morocco’s folk hero Soufiane El Bakkali over the 3,000 m steeplechase. In 7:56.68 minutes, the 27-year-old missed the 19-year-old world record set by Saif Saaeed Shaheen – the Qatari ran for Kenya under the name Stephen Cherono until 2002 – by three seconds.

Sprint world champion Fred Kerley won over 100 m, the American came in almost no wind to 9.94 seconds. Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas won the 400m in 44.70 seconds, while Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen secured first place in the 1,500m in 3:32.59 minutes.